Skincare Devices Market Trends and dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities – P&S Intelligence

The growth in the market will be led by increasing cases of skin cancer and skin related disorders, technological advancements in skincare devices, increase in disposable income, rising demand for aesthetic procedures, and growing geriatric population.

The products used in the skincare devices market have been categorized as skin treatment devices and skin diagnostic devices. The market for the latter is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This rising demand for skincare diagnostic devices can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases, especially skin cancer, the diagnosis of which requires the use of these devices.

Technological advancements in the skincare devices and treatments ultimately help in the enhancement of human skin features. These technologically advanced devices can more effectively treat fine lines, wrinkles, sun spots, and cellulite to enhance skin appearance. Some of the advantages of these devices include non-invasiveness, and workability on energy-based solutions. Due to these advantages, the adoption of such devices in hospitals and clinics to treat wrinkles and stretch marks has increased. Many advancements have been taking in the skincare devices market. For instance, in February 2017, Clarisonic, Inc. launched a skincare product, the Smart Profile Uplift, for the cleansing and firming massage to uplift fifteen signs of aging on the face, neck and décolleté.

The major players in the skincare devices market are partnering with other firms to improve their position in the market. For instance, March 2017, Galderma S.A., medical solution provider for skincare, announced a collaboration with Colorescience, Inc., a company that produces and sells mineral-based cosmetics and sun screen products. The collaboration aimed to expand skincare solutions for individuals who seek daily skincare products which can be used with traditional facial injectable aesthetic treatments.

Some of the other key players operating in the skincare devices market include Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Hologic Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., and Beijing Toplaser Technology Co Ltd.