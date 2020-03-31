Skin Grafting System Market Research Conclusions | Business Plans | Strategies with Forecast – 2026

Skin grafting is a modern addition to surgical procedure which involves replacement of skin from the uninjured area and providing coverage for wound area. Skin grafting is recommended for skin infection, deep burns, injury, pressure ulcers, skin cancer or reconstructive surgeries. There are two types of skin grafts: split-level thickness and full-thickness grafts in which split-level thickness includes removal of dermal and epidermal layers of the skin and full-thickness grafts involves removal of muscles and blood vessels. People with deeper tissue loss need a full-thickness skin graft to cover the wound. This requires an entire thickness of skin from the donor site, not just the top two layers. The skin graft after removal from the healthy area is carefully spread on the bare area where it is being transplanted and is left covered with the help of cloth for further recovery. Skin grafting is carried out with three types of instruments: knife, electrical dermatome and drum-type dermatome. Maximum skin grafting surgeries were performed by knife but due to advancements in medical devices dermatomes are now widely used. Dermatome is a surgical instrument which is used to create thin slice the skin in skin grafting. There are several types of dermatomes which have technologically advanced providing accuracy and control.

The choice of instruments in skin grafting usually depends on the surgeon experience; knives dermatomes are generally favoured with the surgeons of Great Britain and the continent, whereas dermatomes are favored in North America due to product innovation and accuracy. Dr. Earl Padgett along with his engineering co-worker George J. Hood discovered the semi-cylindrical calibrated dermatome which was based on the adhesion-traction principle and derived to be a reliable instrument in skin grafting. However, there were difficulties in obtaining grafts of consistent thickness and quality led to various modifications in skin grafting knives which later were available in skin grafting dermatome kits.

Skin Grafting System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing number of burns injuries, pressure ulcers and skin infections are causing prolonged hospitalization and treatments requiring medical attention. Due to developments in skin grafting techniques and developments in burn care are estimated to surge growth in skin grafting. Dermatomes are widely used in skin grafting since 19th century and skin grafting system have evolved through sophistication. Technological advances in dermatomes such as electric and air dermatomes, increased accuracy and control by using exchangeable blades are the factors expected to boost the market for skin grafting System. Skin grafting system market can be hampered due to the factors such as low healthcare accessibility in low income countries and lack of healthcare infrastructural facilities. People from South-East Asia Region are likely to face major issues regarding morbidity due to burns However, use of dermatomes is dependent on the skill of the surgeon and can cause fatalities if incompatible.

Skin Grafting System Market: Segmentation

The global market for skin grafting system is classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global skin grafting system market has been segmented as follows:

Knife Dermatomes

Blair/Brown Knife

Watson Knife

Cobbett Knife

Drum Dermatomes

Padgett Dermatomes

Reese Dermatomes

Electrical Dermatomes

Air-powdered Dermatomes

Based on end user, the global skin grafting system market has been segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Skin Grafting System Market: Overview

Globally, burns are one of the grave public health issue which cause approximately 265000 deaths annually. According to the data obtained from the WHO, over 96% of the fatal fire-related deaths have occurred in the low and middle income countries whereas in the high income countries have less likely deaths due to burns. Global issues such as burns have a major impact in the developing economies and cannot access medical facilities. The global skin grafting system market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR owing to increasing adoption of the products globally due to increasing socioeconomic status. Development in healthcare accessibility and infrastructure will fuel the end user segment in the global skin grafting system market.

Skin Grafting System Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global skin grafting System market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America will continue to lead the global market for skin grafting System due to high adoption rate and purchasing power, is followed by Europe. According to a report by the WHO, majority of the burn cases are found in South-East Asia Region thus lower and middle income countries are at higher risk and thus are expected to surge the demand for skin grafting System in future.

Skin Grafting System Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global skin grafting system market are Zimmer Inc., Aesculap, Inc. – a B. Braun company, Nouvag AG, De Soutter Medical Limited, Surtex Instruments Limited., Exsurco Medical, Inc., YGUN CO.,INC, MDC(THAILAND) CO.,LTD., A.D. Surgical.