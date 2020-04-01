Skin Graft Market Future Insights By 2025 :Organogenesis, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nouvag AG, DE Soutter Medical Limited

Global Skin Graft Market is expected to reach USD 1,192.36 million by 2025 from USD 683.72 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing number of burns injuries, pressure ulcers and skin infections, developments in skin grafting techniques, technological advances in dermatomes are boosting the growth of the global skin graft market. On the other hand, side-effects of skin grafting may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Skin Graft Market

The global skin graft market is segmented based on type into autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic and isogeneic. In 2018, autologous is expected to dominate the global skin graft market with 43.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 536.94 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Players : Global Skin Graft Market

Integra Lifesciences Corporation is going to dominate the global skin graft market followed by Organogenesis, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nouvag AG, DE Soutter Medical Limited, Surtex Instruments Limited, Exsurco Medical, Inc. among others

The global skin graft market is segmented based on graft thickness into split-thickness, full-thickness, and composite graft. In 2018, split-thickness is expected to dominate the global skin-graft market with 51.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 623.62 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global skin graft market is segmented based on application into burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, and extensive skin loss due to infection. In 2018, burns is expected to dominate the global skin-graft market with 50.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 614.57 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global skin graft market is segmented based on equipment type into dermatome, general surgical instruments, consumables, and others. In 2018, dermatome is expected to dominate the global skin-graft market with 46.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 572.62 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Skin Graft Market

