Skin Care – India Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2021

India Skin Care Industry

Latest Report on Skin Care Market India Analysis & 2021 Forecast Research Study

“The skin care market is considered as one of the rapidly growing markets in India. Due to increase in standard of living and changing lifestyle, the demand for skin care products like skin brightening, anti-acne creams, body moisturizers, lotions and sun protection products are increasing rapidly, thereby providing high impetus to the Indian skin care market. For the wealthy class consumers, facial care treatments have now become a beauty and lifestyle need. Skin care has become an exciting legroom for new product development and manufacturers are trying to convince consumers that they should adopt a skin care regimen by various product launches and aggressive marketing strategies. A multifunctional skin care product is an emerging trend in the industry. However, the packaging of skin care products is one of the major challenges in the market as the packaging should match with the product formulations.

According to “India Skin Care Market Outlook, 2021”, skin care market is mainly categorized into product types like facial care, body care, sun care, hand care and others. Other skin care products include makeup removal & depilatory products. Facial care products dominate the industry with more than 70% share in the overall skin care market. The market is projected to grow by 2021 due to rising personal care, brand awareness, increasing disposable income, growing demand in middle class people and affordable price of skin care products in the form of mass products. Keeping in point of individuality and personal grooming, youngsters have majorly fuelled the sales in the skin care market.

HUL, L’Oreal, Amway, Oriflame and Beiersdorf AG are the players operating in the organized skin care market of India. HUL’s Fair & Lovely brand is leading as skin whitening cream under facial care category while HUL’s Vaseline body lotion is famous under body care segment. Urban India accounts for a considerable market share in the sales of premium skin care products, with premium facial care and sun care products growing rapidly among upper middle class consumers. With consumers focus shifting to herbal and natural products, marketers are churning out new products with added herbal ingredients at an inspiring rate and thus there is a sense of stimulation in the industry. Also, now Indian women are increasingly moving towards job and business that assists to change their lifestyles. As a result, they are keen to go for spa treatments and facial care services where large amount of skin care products are used.

