Skidding Systems Market Top Key Players Operating Includes Are Bosch Rexroth AG, IHC IQIP, Holmatro, OptiFlow, and Mammoet

The dynamics of the offshore industry are changing rapidly. Demand for oil & gas extraction and production has been increasing at a rapid pace. Offshore technology has developed gradually over the years. Skidding systems are suitable for moving industrial objects and installations with exceptional sizes and weights to locations where using a crane is not an option.

Skidding Systems Market: Key Segments

Skidding helps move extremely heavy loads such as offshore platforms or complete buildings. The skidding systems market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the skidding systems market can be divided into lightweight systems and standard systems. Lightweight skidding system is up to 200 tons. It has an exceptionally low construction height and consists of lightweight components. This makes it easy to use without the help of lifting tools such as a forklift. Thus, a lightweight system is suitable for moving objects when there is limited insertion space. The heavy weight 400 ton skidding system is extremely strong. It is suitable for moving very heavy objects such as transformers. Based on application, the skidding systems market can be segregated into offshore energy & global infrastructure, residential, food & beverages, chemical industries, and others. Skidding systems are extensively used in applications such as offshore oil and gas platforms.

Skidding Systems Market: Key Drivers

Skidding systems are easy to re-locate heavy duty load from one place to another. They can lift heavy loads. This helps in moving the load horizontally on a guided track using a controlled friction service. These are some of the drivers of the skidding systems market. High cost of production of skidding system and shortage of skilled labor are some of the major restraints of the market. Non-productive time should be reduced in order to save costs. Newer and advanced technologies and developments are emerging in order to lower costs of skidding systems. These prove more beneficial in increasing productivity.

Skidding Systems Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, North American leads the skidding systems market in terms of demand. Rise in demand for skidding systems in North America can be ascribed to the increase in oil & gas activities in offshore regions of the U.S. Increase in demand for skidding systems in industries such as food & beverages, chemical, and municipal is propelling the skidding systems market in Canada. The skidding systems market in countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Japan, and Australia has been expanding due to the increase in maritime security activities; rise in offshore oil & gas production activities; and growth in food & beverages, chemical, and paper & tissue industries.

Demand for skidding systems is expected to rise in countries in Europe such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Norway owing to the increase in oil & gas drilling activities in the North Sea, improvement in maritime security, and rise in usage of renewable energy resources. Demand for skidding systems is likely to increase in countries in Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico due to the rapid urbanization and rise in offshore oil & gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico. Countries in Middle East & Africa are also projected to witness a rise in demand for skidding systems, led by the growth in number of offshore oil & gas exploration and production activities and strengthening maritime boundaries in the region.

Skidding Systems Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the skidding system market include Bosch Rexroth AG, IHC IQIP, Holmatro, OptiFlow, and Mammoet.