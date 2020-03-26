Ski Apparel Market 2019-2028 by Lafuma, Decathlon, Bogner, Peak Performance, Helly Hansen

The global Ski Apparel market was valued at $1170 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1452 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.98% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Ski Apparel from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Ski Apparel market.

Leading players of Ski Apparel including:

Lafuma (FR)

Decathlon (FR)

Bogner (DE)

Peak Performance (SE)

Helly Hansen (NO)

Quiksilver (US)

Amer Sports (FI)

Bergans (NO)

Kjus (CH)

Halti (FI)

Rossignol (US)

Patagonia (US)

Mountain Warehouse (UK)

Columbia (US)

NORTHLAND (AT)

The North Face (US)

Phenix (JP)

Goldwin (JP)

Volcom (UK)

Descente (JP)

Head (NL)

Schoeffel (DE)

Salewa (IT)

Burton (US)

Karbon (CA)

Spyder (US)

O’Neill (US)

One Way Sport (FI)

ARMADA (US)

Nitro (US)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Ski Jacket

Ski Pants

One-Piece Ski Suits

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

For Sale

For Rental

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

