Skateboarding is a form of sport and recreation activity and is very popular among the youth. A skate board is made up of wood in the shape of a surfboard, with four wheels attached to it. It is ridden by a single person, guiding the movement with the feet. Some people use it as a mode of transportation for short distances, and most people use it to perform stunts. Skateboards have become popular among surfing enthusiasts, and owing to the interest in skateboarding, manufacturers are experimenting and coming up with different materials in the manufacture of skateboards and related equipment. Skateboards are available in two different types: long boards and shorts boards. Longboards are used for cruising and racing, and short boards are usually used to perform different types of skateboarding tricks.

The skateboarding community and manufacturers have predicted an expansion in the skateboarding equipment and gear market across several regions due to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the emerging countries of Asia Pacific, skateboarding culture is new, and these countries are expected to present an opportunity for the skateboarding equipment and gear market. Owing to the upcoming Olympics, the sports business is likely to continue to see growth in the near future. Skateboarders are able to skate with ease and comfort with the help of skateboarding equipment and gear such as footwear and skateboarding protective gear (helmets, knee pads, etc.). Skateboarding footwear is made of rubber or polyurethane soles with minimal or no pattern. Leather is used to ensure longevity. Demand for skateboarding protective gear is anticipated to rise at a slow rate as most skateboarders do not use protective gear.

The skateboarding equipment and gear market is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness about skating as a sport and rise in popularity of skateboard tournaments such as X Games, Marinela Demons, Exposure skate, Dew Tour, Boardr Am, and Copenhagen Pro among others. Skateboarding is now established in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany, and vert skateboarding is being replaced by street skateboarding. Skateboarding has become common worldwide due to various magazines, event updates, and videos. The number of skateboarders is increasing significantly, and professional skateboarders are gaining popularity and becoming famous like football players. This is anticipated to boost demand for skateboard equipment and gear.

The global skateboarding equipment and gear market can be segmented based on product, board, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into skateboards, skateboarding footwear, and skateboarding protective gear. Based on board, the market can be divided into long boards and short boards. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into amateur and professional. Based on distribution channel, the skateboard equipment and gear market can be classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, online retailers, and others (brand outlets, independent vendors, etc.).

In terms of region, the global skateboarding equipment and gear market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, followed by Europe. The American lifestyle tends to tilt more toward sports, and skateboarding is an increasingly popular recreational activity among young males in the U.S. Skateboarding is considered a fun and healthy sport that offers a low-impact aerobic workout. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate among all regions, owing to a rise in population; awareness about health and fitness benefits related to sports; and rise in disposable income in India, China, and Japan.

The skateboarding equipment and gear market is highly fragmented, with the presence of various players. Some of the leading manufacturers in the market are Alien Workshop, Almost Skateboards, Element Skateboards, Plan B Skateboards, Zero Skateboards, Deluxe Distribution, Baker Skateboards, Birdhouse Skateboards, Blind Skateboards, Chocolate Skateboards, Dirty Ghetto Kids, Enjoi, Flip Skateboards, and Iconix Brand Group among others. Manufacturers are increasing R&D capabilities to raise the range and functions of skateboards and are also making efforts to enhance product quality. Manufacturers are anticipated to face competition owing to the presence of several local vendors, which is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

