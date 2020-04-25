Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2019 Industry Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Technological Advancements, Competitive Analysis 2023

Sizing and Thickening Agents Industry is about to make steady growth in CAGR & Revenue in Forecast Period 2019-2023

Sizing and Thickening Agents Market:

Sizing agents are substances that are primarily used in fibers to reduce their porosity and make the fibers suitable for printing purposes. These agents are also used in the paper industries to enhance the ink holding capacity of the paper. Thickeners are used to increase the viscosity of fluid thereby making them an integral part of the food and beverage industry. Moreover, thickening agents are also used as additives in the paint and coatings, inks, cosmetics and personal hygiene products. The most commonly used thickening agents are clay, silica, cellulose, and starch.

Worldwide Key Players:

Ashland

Cargill Incorporated

CP Kelco

The Dow Chemical Company

AKZO Nobel N.V

FMC Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Regional Analysis

The global Sizing and Thickening Agents market is geographically spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is leading the market, among others, owing to the increasing demand for building & construction, automotive, and wind energy sector in this region. India, South Korea, China, and Japan are the major markets in this region due to the growing demand from emerging end use industries such as marine, automotive, and building & construction. North America is the second most considerable region in the global Sizing and Thickening Agents market. The U.S. is the major contributor to this region due to the presence of leading end use industries such as defense, marine, aerospace & defense. Europe is another substantial region in the market.

The major markets in this region are Germany, the U.K, France, and Italy, where there is a growing demand for Sizing and Thickening Agentss by the automobile industry. Latin America is witnessing a rise in industrialization along with the pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia. During the forecast period, the region anticipated holding a significant share of the global Sizing and Thickening Agents market. The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser shares in the global Sizing and Thickening Agents market. It is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of hitherto untapped growth opportunities in the construction sector.

Segmentation:

The global sizing and thickening agents market is segmented into type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into natural sizing agent, synthetic sizing agents, mineral thickening agent and hydrocolloids thickening agents. On the basis of the application, the global sizing and thickening agents market is segmented into food and beverage, paper & paperboards, paints & coatings, textile and fibers, cosmetics & personal hygiene, and others

