Situational Awareness System Market: Defense, aviation, automotive, industrial, cybersecurity and homeland security formed the major end use industries

Situational awareness is about the ability of identifying, processing and comprehending the critical elements of information and further analyzing them with different systems that are the surveillance awareness systems (SAS). It involves being aware of different environmental situations by collection and interpretation of information that helps many organizations in taking informed decisions with timely actions. These systems are used across different areas such as traffic control and defense that needs continuous monitoring of different events making it even more crucial for timely action. SAS provides security along with risk analysis, threat identification, strategy planning and decide on the future course of action.

The global market for situational awareness system has been segmented on the basis of components, product type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of component this market has been globally segmented into sensors, gyroscopes, global positioning systems and network providers among others. The various product type that has been considered under the scope of this report includes alarm systems, radio frequency identification, radars, sonar systems and control systems among others. Defense, aviation, automotive, industrial, cybersecurity and homeland security formed the major end use industries based on which the global market has been segmented.

Global situational awareness system market on the basis of geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The high demand for security and surveillance systems for timely detection of problems has been a major driver that has positively impacted this market globally. Use of situational awareness systems is increasing as a result of growing concern about improvement in security and public safety. Moreover, the command and control systems helps in monitoring threat identification along with assessment of risks that has further acted as another major driver for the market. Along with this, use of SAS also helps in strategic planning further leading to the development of future course of action.

The rise in organized crime and terrorism has led to more focus being given to the need for security systems globally further having a positive impact on this market. Post consideration of all these factors that positively impacts this market, there are also certain restraints that poses limitations over the market growth. The costs associated with implementation of situational awareness systems is quite high that may pose as a major challenge for this market. Furthermore, the infrastructure limitations also restraints the growth of this market globally. With all these drivers and restraints, it is the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) technology along with rise in application of sensors that is likely to provide huge growth opportunities in the coming years.

Geographically, it is North America that forms one of the major regions contributing to the overall growth of this market followed by Europe. Growing demand for advanced security and surveillance systems, smart devices along with rise of cyber threats has been some major drivers that has pushed the demand for situational awareness system in this region.

Other than these regions, Asia Pacific forms another major region contributing to the overall growth along with being one of the fastest growing regions globally. China and Japan form some of the leading countries contributing to the growth in Asia Pacific region. Rise in demand for internet based services along with growing adoption of smart appliances has been some major factors that has contributed to the growth of this market.

Some of the key players that are operating in the global situational awareness system market include Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Inc. (The U.S.), General Electric (The U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (The U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (), BAE Systems (The U.K.) and Rockwell Collins Inc. (The U.S.) among others.