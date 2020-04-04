Site-to-Site VPN Market – Top players are Cisco systems, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

Site-to-Site VPN Market (By Component – Software and Services; By Software Type – On-Premise Software and Off-Premise Software; By End-users – Government and Regulatory Agencies, Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Site-to-site VPN is used in connecting the networks placed at different locations using Internet. The solutions incorporated in the site-to-site VPN helps in connecting various branches or remote offices to the network headquarters wherein each site is equipped with a VPN gateway, such as a router, firewall, VPN concentrator, or security appliance. A virtual private network (VPN) consists of multiple remote peers transmitting private data securely to one another over an unsecured network, such as the Internet. In such cases, site-to-site VPN plays a vital role in secure transmission of data by using tunnels to encapsulate data packets within normal IP packets to forward over IP-based networks, and also uses encryption to ensure privacy and authentication.

Key Brands mentioned in this report – Cisco systems, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NCP Engineering, Huawei Technologies, Robustel, Contemporary Controls, Singtel, Private Internet Access, CenturyLink etc.

The growth of the Site-to-Site VPN Market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

Site-to-Site VPN Market is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

By Component –

Software

Services;

By Software Type –

On-Premise Software

Off-Premise Software;

By End-users –

Government and

Regulatory Agencies,

Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms)

Table of Content :

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Scope

1.2.1 Market Segmentation: Global Site-to-Site VPN Market

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Site-to-Site VPN Market

2.2 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market , 2018 – 2026, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

2.3 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market , by Component, 2026 (US$ Mn)

2.3.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market , by Deployment Type, 2026 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market , by End-users, 2026(US$ Mn)

2.5 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market , by Geography, 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.7.1 Demand for One-stop Shops

3.8 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.1.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Revenue Comparison, by Components,2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

3.8.2 Site-to-Site VPN Market

3.8.2.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Revenue, 2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

Research objectives –