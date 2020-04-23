SIP Trunking Services Market worth 12.70 Billion US$ till 2023 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global SIP trunking services market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global SIP Trunking Services Market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.63 Billion in 2018 to US$ 12.70 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 143 Pages, Profiling 24 Companies and Supported with 43 Tables and 49 Figures is now available in this research.

“Enterprises segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

The Enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the SIP Trunking services market by organization size during the forecast period.SIP Trunking helps enterprises break down the barriers between people using different communication modes, media, and devices to communicate with anyone, from anywhere, and at any time. Enterprises across verticals are at the forefront in adopting SIP Trunking services, as these services meet the critical communication requirements of enterprises by providing cost-effective and reliable centralized communication systems.

“Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the SIP Trunking market by vertical during the forecast period. BFSI companies are under significant pressure to offer anytime connectivity to value chain partners and customers while ensuring the low operational costs and communication delay. SIP Trunking services help simplify communication management and cost reduction.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors of SIP Trunking services during the forecast period, the region demonstrates a combination of high growth, developing economies, and mass adoption of mobile and internet. Rapid advancements in network infrastructure, cloud computing, telecom, and IoT have encouraged many enterprises to adopt SIP Trunking services. With the increasing pressure to achieve greater business agility, more IT organizations in the APAC region are planning to adopt the SIP trunk services in the business environment to function properly, improve operational efficiency, and reduce cost.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-Level – 47%, Director Level – 49%, and Others – 4%

By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 29%, and RoW–6%

Study Objectives:

The Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the SIP Trunking services market size by organization size, end users (wholesale and verticals) and regions. Among organization sizes, the enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size. SIP Trunking service providers offer reliable, centralized phone services to enterprises, without the hassle of onsite setup and maintenance costs. Enterprises across emerging countries are investing substantial capital in their core network infrastructure to cope with the growing business communication needs.

Target Audience for SIP Trunking Services Market: SIP Trunking service solution vendors, Cloud service providers, Telecom operators, System integrators, Third-party vendors, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), Communication Service Providers (CSPs), Financial analysts and investors, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Government telecom regulatory authorities.

Competitive Landscape of SIP Trunking Services Market:

Overview

Competitive Scenario

Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

New Product/Service Launches and Product Enhancements

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Expansions

Most Popular Companies in the SIP Trunking Services Market include are AT&T (US), 8×8 (US), Bandwidth (US), BT Group (UK), CenturyLink (US), Colt (UK), Fusion (US), GTT Communications (US), IntelePeer (US), Mitel (Canada), Net2Phone (US), Nextiva (US), Orange (France), Rogers Communications (Canada), Sprint (US), Tata Communications (India), Telstra (Australia), Twilio (US), Verizon (US), Vodafone (UK), Vonage (US), Voyant Communications (US), West Corporation (US), Windstream (US).

