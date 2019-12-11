Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Singled-walled carbon nanotubes are graphene sheets wrapped into tubes, and are typically made up of various sizes and with different amounts of twist (also known as chiralities).

In the industry, OCSiAl profits most in recent years, while Raymor and Hanwha ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 31%, 13% and 11%.

Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes market size will increase to 284.5 Million US$ by 2025, from 50 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes.

This report focuses on the Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OCSiAl

Hanwha

Raymor

Thomas Swan

Timesnano

Meijo Nano Carbon Co. Ltd.

Zeon Nano Technology Co. Ltd.

Nano-C, Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers

> 75% purity

> 90% purity

> 95% purity

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High Functional Materials

Electronics

Structural Materials

Energy

Other

