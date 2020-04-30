Single-Use Bioreactors Market Raking in over US$ 1.5 Bn Revenues by the End of 2026

Manufacturing advantages of multi-drug facilities continue to influence pharmaceutical companies towards meeting the growing demands by using the same facility to produce different drugs. In such facilities, single-use bioreactors are essential commodities that provide flexibility in the production of multiple drugs. By consuming minimum costs and saving time, single-use bioreactors can maintain the quality of drug production and eliminate the downtime caused by line clearance and cleaning validation. Their role in increasing the batch production of different drugs within a specific time period continues to drive the global adoption of single-use bioreactors.

According to the latest report published by Transparency Market Research, the key role of single-use bioreactors in boosting the production of pharmaceuticals is anticipated to drive their demand in the approaching years. During the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global market for single-use bioreactors is anticipated to incur robust expansion at 13.5% CAGR, raking in over US$ 1.5 Bn revenues by the end of 2026. With nearly two-fifth revenue share, Europe is anticipated to represent the leading region in the global single-use bioreactors market in 2017. North America and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region are also anticipated to be at the forefront of global single-use bioreactor market expansion.

Increasing Sales of Single-Use Bioreactor Systems and Media Bags

The report projects that in 2017, the top-selling products in the global single-use bioreactors market will be observed to be single-use bioreactor systems and media bags. Collectively, these products will account for more than half of revenues procured in the global market. Towards 2026, the demand for filtration assemblies is anticipated to gain steady traction.

A majority of products sold in the global single-use bioreactors market will be used to preserve & carry mammalian cells and bacterial cells. Increasing significance of single-use bioreactors in the transfer of bacterial cells and mammalian cells during production of biopharmaceuticals will continue to fuel the growth of the global market. By 2026, over 85% of the global single-use bioreactors market revenues will be accounted by mammalian and bacterial cells, together.

Biopharmaceutical Companies to Represent Largest End-users

Through 2026, biopharmaceutical companies are pegged to account for largest revenue share as end-users in the global single-use bioreactors market. A majority of single-use bioreactor products being manufactured in the global market throughout the forecast period will be used by biopharmaceutical companies, creating an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 720 Mn between 2017 and 2026.

Furthermore, the report has also analysed the global single-use bioreactors market on the basis of types of molecules. In 2017, single-use bioreactors worth nearly US$ 100 Mn will be sold for their use in dispensing vaccine molecules during drug production. The study also reveals that the use of single-use bioreactors in stem cell transplant will gain traction in the upcoming years.

Competition Tracking

Use of single-use bioreactors is being largely prompted by commercial considerations over technological concerns. Manufacturers of such disposable bioreactors are focusing on increasing the role of single-use bioreactors in enabling biopharmaceutical companies towards cost-savings. While single-use bioreactor bags are creating secure pathways in production of protein-based drugs, the compounds or materials in them are tending to leak due to the extrusion process that makes the bag films thin. Several companies in the global single-use bioreactors market are focusing on stabilizing these materials for avoiding the risks associated with malfunctioning single-use bioreactors. Companies namely, Eppendorf, Pierre Guerin, Sartorius Stedim Biotech , Solida Biotech, Merck Millipore, Distek, GE Healthcare, PBS Biotech, Danaher, Celltainer Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cellexus, Parker Hannifin, Cesco Bioengineering, and Applikon Biotechnology are observed as the leading manufacturers of single-use bioreactors, and are expected to remain.

