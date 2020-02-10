Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market to Reach US$ 7,259.9 Mn During 2018 – 2026

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Snapshot

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market has registered substantial growth in the last few years. Currently, an evident shift has been observed in the adoption pattern of small and medium-sized biotechnology & biopharmaceutical startups toward accepting single-use technologies and products. With rapid growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, manufacturers are now actively looking toward developing innovative treatment solutions which will give them not only a competitive edge over market rivals, but also help reduce the development time of new products with greater efficacy.

Additionally, single-use bioprocessing systems help manufacturers and suppliers perform pilot studies at lower capital costs. Reputation of single-use technologies has been growing rapidly in research and development, precisely in drug development, although it is slowly moving from a dormant to a nascent growth stage in cGMP production of biologics.

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented based on product, application, end-use, and region. Based on product and application, bags and monoclonal antibodies segments are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Proliferation in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry and rise in mergers & acquisitions which helps in adoption of new techniques in development of products are expected to drive the growth of the segments in the near future.

Single-use bioreactors comprise a disposable bag instead of a typical culture vessel made from stainless steel or glass. Over the past two decades, single-use bioreactors have been in use in the biopharmaceutical industry and have made significant improvement in technology and ergonomics, due to their co-development with the users of the system. Also, advancements in sensor technology and automation have led vendors to incorporate intuitive and user-friendly controls in the apparatus. Customized products are co-developed with inputs from end-users, and since users can best describe challenges faced during usage, vendors have been able to deliver products with the best possible solution to overcome such challenges through incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in the development of the product. Increasing demand for single-use bioprocessing bags in various end-user industries across the globe is driving the market.

However, apprehension over purity of the product remains a concern due to possibility of extractables and leachables from the plastic component of the bag interacting with culture components during fermentation. Vendors are thus highly focused on quality assurance of the products and in procuring of resins and plastic films. Premier companies in the global single-use bioprocessing systems market, such as, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GE Healthcare sell their bags after subjecting them to a host of tests for material and sterility-based safety.

Major end-users in the global single-use bioprocessing systems market include pharmaceutical organizations and contract research organization (CRO) & contract manufacturing organization (CMO). In recent times, manufacturing efficiency has gained precedence in biopharmaceutical organizations and contract manufacturing organizations. In a bid to optimize profits as well as gain a competitive edge by getting products faster to the market, pharmaceutical companies are embracing single-use technologies, especially for their newly opened biologics facilities. They manufacture multiple products, and thus the adoption of single-use technologies helps them manage time and cost effectively. CROs and CMOs are projected to register high growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

