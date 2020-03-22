Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market to Grow at CAGR 13.4% Monitoring Process to Upheave the Market

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sensors and Probes Market: Snapshot

Success-hungry dominant players in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market have mostly grown through strategic alliances and acquisitions that have helped them enhance their product base. Currently, a handful of big global names and many regional companies operate in the market. A key trend in the market is differentiated products which serves to lessen the intensity of competition among players.

A number of factors are helping to catalyze growth in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. They are thrust on easier, improved monitoring of bioprocess, robust demand from industrial bioprocessing, growing preference for customization of single-use products keeping in mind the specific needs of the consumer, and reduced cost and technologically advanced products. Acting as a roadblock to the market, on the other hand, is the limitations and technical issues in the use of single-use sensors and environmental concerns over the use of disposables.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes will likely expand at a robust 13.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$1281 mn by 2025 from US$418.3 mn in 2016.

Bench Top Control Systems to Remain Dominant Segment

Depending upon the type of product, the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market can be segmented into market pH sensor, valve, bench top control system, spectroscopy technology, optochemical DO (dissolved oxygen), temperature sensor, pressure sensor, fill weight, fill level, conductivity sensors, flow rate sensors, pCO2 sensors and osmolality. At present, the bench top control system leads the market and in 2016, its leading share was around 24.1%. In future too, the segment is expected to hold onto its leading share by expanding at a CAGR of 13.9%. At this rate, the segment will become worth US$323.3 mn in 2025 from US$101.0 mn in 2016.

The valve segment trails the bench top control system segment in terms of market share. In 2016, the segment held a share of about 19.7% in the market from US$81.3 mn in 2016. The segment is likely to reach value of US$252.5 mn by 2025. In terms of growth rate, however, the pCO2 segment is expected to lead the market by clocking a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2025. pCO2 sensors are instruments used in the bioprocess industry to measure the partial carbon dioxide. These sensors provide air and pCO2 measurement in bioprocessing.

