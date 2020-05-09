Single-strain Probiotics Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 – 2029

Single-strain Probiotics Market – Introduction

Probiotics are living microbial feed or bacteria which when taken in adequate amount can prove beneficial for the health of the host. Human intestinal flora already consists of a healthy microbiome family which is crucial to the human immune system. However, the healthy bacteria can be depleted over time due to poor diet, antibiotic consumption, and other drug usages. Probiotics are synthesized outside the human body and can be used as a supplement for the body to replenish the loss of good bacteria.

Single-strain probiotics contain a specific type of bacteria that has been known to impart specific health benefit or control the occurrence of an ailment. Growing awareness about probiotics consumption benefits coupled with aggressive marketing campaigns being conducted by manufacturers is bolstering the demand for single-strain probiotics around the world.

Single-strain Probiotics Market Dynamics

Robust Demand for Single-strain Probiotics in Nutraceuticals and F&B Market to Prevail

Growing consumer interest in the ingredients used in food and beverages is prompting manufacturers in the market to make healthy and sustainable additions in their products to lure in new consumers. Changing dietary patterns and stressful lifestyle in the global population is creating a surge in the demand for fortified food and supplements. Single-strain probiotics are increasingly being associated with inhibiting the growth of bad bacteria in the human gut, improving digestion, and enhancing the overall immunity of the host which is driving widespread adoption of probiotics in the F&B and supplements market. Food processing companies are increasingly incorporating the use of probiotics in a variety of products to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for fortified food. Intensifying research and development focusing on the adoption of probiotics in animal feed and nutrition is gradually gaining traction around the world. Incorporation of probiotics in both livestock and pet animal nutrition is on the rise with studies suggesting the introduction of a healthy microbiome family to have an array of health benefits for animal health and immune system.

Potential Therapeutic Applications and Importance of Strain-specificity in Disease Treatment to Accelerate Uptake

Numerous studies researching the efficacy of probiotics in the treatment of various chronic infectious diseases is expected to uphold the growth of single-strain probiotics market. With probiotics capable of modifying the microbial ecosystem of the human gut, scientists are trying to leverage the microbiomes for enhancing gut barrier function and creation of antimicrobial substances to enhance the innate immune system response to diseases such as high serum cholesterol, HIV diseases, and cancer. This is likely to open lucrative opportunities for players in the single-strain probiotics market with demand for specialty drug segments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare market on the rise. In addition, an array of studies conducted for testing the efficacy of probiotics in disease prevention and treatment have concluded strain-specificity to be a key element for developing an elaborate treatment plan for targeting a disease. These factors are estimated to propel single-strain probiotics market proliferation.

Breakthroughs in Genomic Analysis to Uphold Single-strain Probiotics Market Proliferation

Technological headways in the genomic analysis are aiding manufacturers in the discovery of new microbiome families which can potentially aid in disease prevention and enhancement of immunity in humans and animals. Additionally, the technology is helping researchers compare the efficacy of particular strains in the treatment of particular diseases and conditions which is in line with the demand of probiotics in the pharmaceutical and healthcare market. A recent development complementing the trend was a genomic comparison between two strains of Lactobacillus for use as a potential vaginal probiotic. Advancements in technology are also helping manufacturers in editing the genetic design of microbiomes for specific use in F&B, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and nutrition, and biotechnology applications is further expected to aid in bolstering revenues in the single-strain probiotics market.

Burgeoning Popularity of Multi-strain Probiotics to Stifle Market Growth

Widespread consumer perception associating multi-strain probiotics to be more effective over their single-strain counterparts is likely to dent sales of single-strain probiotics. Intensifying research and development for studying the synergistic effects of multi-strain microbiomes and suggesting relatively higher efficacy in promoting immunity is drawing manufacturers’ interest in the segment. In addition, the lack of clear comprehension of the efficacy of multi-strain probiotics is further contributing to dampening the single-strain probiotics market growth.

Single-strain Probiotics Market – Notable Highlights

In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for single-strain probiotics in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, DuPont Nutrition Bioscience announced the development of a bacteria-metabolites blend which can potentially be used for the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal disorders in people of the ABO blood group.

A recent development complementing the pervasive trend of intensifying research and development focused towards the use of single-strain probiotics in pharmaceutical and health industry was the release of new research by Scioto Biosciences which concluded single-strain and single-dosage delivery of Lactobacillus reuteri effectively reduced the incidence and severity of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) in mice.

Another key development complementing the efficacy of strain-specific use in supplement production was the release of research which suggested the use of single-strain good bacteria found in baby feces for the production of disease preventive supplement.

Single-strain Probiotics Market Segmentation

On the basis of the end-use application, the single-strain probiotics market can be segmented into:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Based on the microbiome type, the single-strain probiotics market can be segmented into:

Yeast

Bacteria

On the basis of form, the single-strain probiotics market can be segmented into:

Liquid

Dry

