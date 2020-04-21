Single Seat Gyroplanes Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Companies, Price, Product and Forecast Study 2025

Gyrocopter also known as an autogyro is an aircraft that optically resembles a helicopter. Contrary to a helicopter, a gyrocopter also features a propeller that provides forward thrust. And unlike a helicopter, the gyrocopters rotor is not engine-powered during flight, but merely passively powered by airstream that results from the forward propulsion. This is the so-called autorotation. Because of their lightweight and compact construction, gyrocopters are classified as Ultralight Aircrafts, which leads to considerable cost advantages of flight operations and also with regard to obtaining a flight license.
Global Single Seat Gyroplanes market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Single Seat Gyroplanes.
This industry study presents the global Single Seat Gyroplanes market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Single Seat Gyroplanes production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Single Seat Gyroplanes in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AutoGyro, ELA Aviation, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AutoGyro
ELA Aviation
Trixy Aviation Products
Aviomania Aircraft
Aviation Artur Trendak
Sport Copter
Rotorvox
Niki Rotor Aviation
Carpenterie Pagotto
Single Seat Gyroplanes Breakdown Data by Type
Open Cockpit
Enclosed Cockpit
Single Seat Gyroplanes Breakdown Data by Application
Civil Use
Military
Single Seat Gyroplanes Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Single Seat Gyroplanes Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Single Seat Gyroplanes Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Single Seat Gyroplanes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Open Cockpit
1.4.3 Enclosed Cockpit
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Single Seat Gyroplanes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Civil Use
1.5.3 Military
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Single Seat Gyroplanes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Single Seat Gyroplanes Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Single Seat Gyroplanes Production 2013-2025
2.2 Single Seat Gyroplanes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Single Seat Gyroplanes Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Single Seat Gyroplanes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Single Seat Gyroplanes Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Single Seat Gyroplanes Market
2.4 Key Trends for Single Seat Gyroplanes Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Single Seat Gyroplanes Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Single Seat Gyroplanes Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Single Seat Gyroplanes Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Single Seat Gyroplanes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Single Seat Gyroplanes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Single Seat Gyroplanes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Single Seat Gyroplanes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
