Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market 2019 Global Demand, Key News, Size, Share and Growth Analysis till 2023 by MRFR

The Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market size is projected to register A CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Key Players :

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bruker Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Digirad Corporation, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, MiE America, Inc., CardiArc, Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques INC., SHENZHEN BASDA MEDICAL APPARATUS CO., LTD. PNPMedM, NuCare Inc., and others.

Market Drivers :

The growing acceptance of Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) accustomed by its technical advances is one of the major trends witnessed in the global SPECT market over the forecast period. Imaging devices are becoming more advanced, efficient, and evolved in terms of technology. The SPECT scanner has two integral parts namely computed tomography (CT) and a radioactive material (tracer). Basically, these tracers are used to diagnose and predict outcomes in various disease states by monitoring the therapeutic effects.

The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the new 99mtc labelled agents for visualizing biologically significant events, and integration of X-ray tomography (CT) In SPECT. Other key factors such significant investments in R&D and expansions undertaken by key players are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, challenges such as need for skilled professionals, and reimbursement issues, is likely to curb the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments :

The global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market is segmented into type, application, end-users. The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market, by type, the market is segmented into hybrid SPECT systems, and standalone SPECT systems. On the basis of application, the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market is bifurcated into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, academic & research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis :

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the improving research infrastructure in the region, coupled with the rising awareness among patients and physicians for radioisotopes. Further, SPECT has reportedly been combined with CT and MRI to provide detailed anatomical and metabolic information. It is currently exhibiting a highly lucrative growth rate due to an increased use of SPECT for diagnosis of cardiac diseases, brain diseases, etc.

The European region is the second largest SPECT market over the forecast period due to high acceptance of SPECT in research & development along with the rising incidence of chronic disease like cancers are also accountable for the growth of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to develop at the uppermost CAGR for the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the years to come. Moreover, the rising diagnostic care services both at the hospitals and at community level are expected to influence the market in a positive way. The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least market share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals.

