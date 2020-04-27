Single Feed Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 to 2028

Global Single Feed Market: Overview
Single feed commonly includes unfinished or refined protein of bacteria, yeast, algal or mold origin, which is utilized either as human feed or animal feed. Microbial biomass as a wellspring of food proteins has gained specific interest in consumers as a substitute source of proteins for agricultural purposes. Furthermore, single feed contains different supplements; for example, vitamins and lipids. Algae, one of the sources of single feed, is dependent for development on the utilization of carbon dioxide and light vitality (autotrophic development). In contrast to other single feed producing life forms, algae are developed by procedures resembling outdated agricultural techniques since they rely upon sunlight radiation. Yeasts and some bacteria are especially important for single feed production and effectively consumed in the form of biomass by human beings since ancient times as fermented food.
Global Single Feed Market: Dynamics
The production of single feed offers important advantages as compared to other sources of protein such as its noticeably smaller doubling time, small terrestrial land requirement and the fact that it is not affected by adverse weather conditions. Single feed is a rich protein source for human food add-ons and animal feeds, which has resulted in the increasing need for single feed across the globe. Furthermore, the usage of methane as a source of carbon for single feed is achieving business scales and more protein rich products are being produced from algae for both feed and food. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global single feed market during the forecast period. A widespread need for protein rich food and mineral feed has resulted in the usage of single feed on a large scale.
Global Single Feed Market: Segmentation
The global single feed market can be segmented by raw material type and end use.
On the basis of raw material type, the global single feed market can be segmented into:
- Microorganisms
- Algae
- Yeast
- Fungi
- Bacteria
- Biomass
- Plant Biomass
- Organic Biomass
On the basis of end use, the global single feed market can be segmented into:
- Human Food
- Protein Supplements
- Fermented Food
- Others
- Animal Feeds
- Dairy (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.)
- Poultry (Chicken, Duck, Turkey, Goose, etc.)
- Swine
- Equine Breeding (Horse)
- Others (Sheep, Camels, etc.)
Single feed are mainly used for animal husbandry applications such as dairy, swine, poultry, equine breeding and aquaculture.
Global Single Feed Market: Regional Overview
The global single feed market can be divided into seven major regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
- Rest of LatAm
- Europe
- EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
- U.K.
- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
- NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
- Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- Korea
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Iran
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
North America is expected to be a prominent region for the single feed market during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The North American market is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, which are expected to be the second and third most promising markets respectively. Asia Pacific, followed by Europe, is estimated to witness peak growth of single feeds during the forecast period, while the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are anticipated to witness above average growth in the single feed market.
Global Single Feed Market: Market Participants
Some of the key players operating in the single feed market include Devenish Nutrition Limited, NOW Food Health LLC, Biomin Holding GmbH, Aumgene Biosciences, Alltech, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Euglena Co., Ltd., etc.
