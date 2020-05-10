Single-Coated Medical Tape Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2028

Single-Coated Medical Tape Market: An Overview : The global single-coated medical tape market is characterized by manufacturers supplying single-coated adhesive tapes for medical applications. Single-coated medical tapes are subject to advanced technological compositions and design implemented in the manufacturing process and material selection. Single-coated medical tapes offer a wide range of adhesive thickness, strengths, and backing materials to fulfill various end-use requirements. Manufactures of single-coated medical tapes use different adhesive types such as acrylic adhesives, silicone adhesives, and hot melt adhesives. Single-coated medical tapes are designed for a range of applications such as a stick to medical device applications and good adhesion to skin applications. Single-coated medical tapes offer breathability, repositionability and conformability options for patient comfort. The construction of single-coated medical tape includes a face stock, a pressure sensitive adhesive, and a liner. The selection of the adhesive for the manufacturing of single-coated medical tape depends on the end use applications.

Single-Coated Medical Tape Market: Segmentation : The global single-coated medical tape market has been categorized on the basis of carrier material type, adhesive type, and application. On the basis of carrier material type, the global single-coated medical tape market has been segmented as: Film, Polyethylene Film, Polyolefin Film, Foam, Woven, Nonwoven, Film/Foam Laminate; On the basis of adhesive type, the global single-coated medical tape market has been segmented as: Acrylic Adhesive, Silicone Adhesive , Hot melt Adhesive; On the basis of application, the global single-coated medical tape market has been segmented as: Electro-medical, Ostomy, Surgical and Wound Care, Other medical applications;

Single-Coated Medical Tape Market: Drivers & Restraints : Medical pressure sensitive tapes are widely used in the hospitals for secure medical and surgical dressings, to stick monitoring devices to the skin, life support equipment which requires care about and adhesive applied. Single coated medical tapes are used for a stick to skin application for wound care, electromedical applications, etc. High growth accounted in the global pressure sensitive adhesive tape market is expected to propel the demand for the single-coated medical tape. Manufacturers of single-coated medical tape are identifying productive business opportunities offered by the material type segment of the global single-coated medical tape market.

The global market for single-coated medical tape is characterized by the supply of a variety of materials including plastic films & foam laminates, woven, nonwoven material, etc. Transparent single-coated medical tapes are highly preferred in end-use applications, especially for surgical and wound care applications. However, the global single-coated medical tape caters to electromedical and ostomy that have specific niche applications. Research and innovation in terms of development conducted by single-coated medical tape manufacturers allowing way to innovation in the single-coated tape market. Overall the global market for single-coated medical tape is anticipated to witness a positive outlook over the forecast period.

Single-Coated Medical Tape Market: Regional Outlook : Globally, the Single-coated medical tape market is divided into seven key regions – North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America and Europe regions are anticipated to have a well-established market for healthcare and pharmaceuticals and are expected to cumulatively account for maximum share in the global single-coated medical tape market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to expand at an above average growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of small and local manufacturers in countries such as China and India.

Single-Coated Medical Tape Market: Some of the Key Players : Following are some of the key players operating in the single-coated medical tape market are 3M Company, Avery Dennison, Tekra Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., Scapa Group plc, Medco Coated Products, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, etc. Many more unorganized and local players are expected to contribute to the global single-coated medical tape market during the forecast period.

