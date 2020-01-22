Simazine Market to be driven by the growth of the Agrochemicals Industry for Farmlands

Simazine is a white colored organic solid which is used as an herbicide belonging to the triazine class. It can be used effectively on all broad-leaved weeds and annual grasses. Weeds deprive the crop plants of essential soil nutrients resulting in their stunted growth. Herbicides are necessary to retard the growth of weeds. Simazine is used globally on all edible and non-edible crops, fruits and berries, and grasslands.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/simazine-market.html

It is used as a pre-emergence herbicide. It acts by inhibiting the process of photosynthesis. It is applied as foliar spray and as soil treatment. Compared to other herbicides, its use is considered relatively safe on crop plants and it can be used in combination with other herbicides, owing to which, it is widely accepted as an herbicide in most parts of the world.

The growth of the agrochemicals industry for farmlands has been driving the growth of the simazine market. This trend is expected to continue within the forecast period. Additionally, simazine is used as a desiccant and a defoliant. The application of this chemical inhibits the process of photosynthesis in weeds, thereby killing them. Simazine remains active in soil for a period of seven to eight months after application.

However, simazine causes toxicity in animals and aquatic flora and fauna, this disadvantage of simazine is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Bio-based substitutes of simazine which are milder on the environment are expected to open new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Simazine is used to control weeds on a wide variety of crops such as berries, broad beans, artichokes, asparagus and others. Furthermore, it finds application in farm ponds and fish hatcheries, turfgrass, orchards and vineyards. Simazine is known by trade names such as G-27692, cekusan, aquazine, gesatop, cekusima, simadex, totazina, simanex, tanzine, framed and others. Simazine is available commercially as wettable powder, water dispersible granule, and as liquid formulation. It can be used in combination with other herbicides such as amitrole, atrazine, paraquat dichloride, metolachlor and others. Additionally, it is used to control weeds such as ragweed, fireweed, filaree, common purslane, yellowflower, fall panicum, henbit, groundsel, russian thistle and others.

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of simazine. China consumes simazine as an agro-chemical. The U.S., Canada, and South America are other users of simazine. The European Union has banned the use of simazine as an herbicide. It is used extensively in Brazil in its agricultural lands. Furthermore, other agrarian economies such as countries in the Indian sub continent are large consumers of simazine. The use of simazine is expected to grow exponentially in these countries in the coming years.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13532

There are several small, medium and large manufacturers of simazine globally, the key players in this market are: ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, Alfa Aesar, Angene, Apollo Scientific Ltd, Bayer CropScience, Conier Chem, China Jiangsu International Group, Changzhou Wujin Henglong Pesticide Co.,Ltd, Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, GFS Chemicals, Finetech Industry, Green Chem Ltd, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Ltd, J and K Scientific, Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd., Panpan Industry Co. Ltd, Merck Millipore, Sigma – Aldrich, Syngenta, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Wangs Crop-Science Co., Ltd, Zibo Towin Chemical Co., LTD. TCI, Tractus Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Sega Science and Technology Co. Ltd among others.