SIM Cards Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

A subscriber identity module or subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit that is intended to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and its related key, which are used to identify and authenticate subscribers on mobile telephony devices. It is also possible to store contact information on many SIM cards.

The SIM Cards market was valued at 3440 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3620 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SIM Cards.

A subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit which is used to store the IMSI number. The SIM cards consist of memory capacities such as 32KB, 64KB, 128KB and 256KB. SIM cards are primarily used in GSM phones, CDMA phones, LTE handsets, and satellite phones. There is an interesting move toward wearable devices as companions to smartphones and other mobile devices, such as smartwatches, health bands, glasses and smart clothes, which present a growth area for smart-card suppliers and mobile network operators. The rising number of these devices in the market is an opportunity for operators and card suppliers to increase SIM penetration for both pluggable and embedded form factors.

Companion devices can have an additional SIM card inserted (e.g., nano SIM) or an embedded SIM (i.e, eUICC). Wearable devices with SIM cards incorporated into them have the potential to increase mobile network operator (MNO) subscribers, leading to more addressable devices for SIM management and increased revenue streams. this study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report presents the worldwide SIM Cards market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gemalto, G&D, Oberthur, Morpho (Safran), VALID, Eastcompeace, Wuhan Tianyu, DATANG, KONA I, DZ Cards, Watchdata, HENGBAO, XH Smartcard (Zhuhai)

SIM Cards Breakdown Data by Type

By Encryption Standard Types

SIM Cards with DES

SIM Cards with 3DES

SIM Cards with AES

Others

By Technology Types

SIM Cards

USIM Cards

SIM Cards Breakdown Data by Application

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Wearable Device

Other

SIM Cards Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

SIM Cards Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global SIM Cards status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key SIM Cards manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SIM Cards :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Million Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of SIM Cards market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

