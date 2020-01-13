SIM Cards Market 2019–2024 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

A subscriber identity module or subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit that is intended to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and its related key, which are used to identify and authenticate subscribers on mobile telephony devices. It is also possible to store contact information on many SIM cards.

Scope of the Report:

A subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit which is used to store the IMSI number. The SIM cards consist of memory capacities such as 32KB, 64KB, 128KB and 256KB. SIM cards are primarily used in GSM phones, CDMA phones, LTE handsets, and satellite phones. There is an interesting move toward wearable devices as companions to smartphones and other mobile devices, such as smartwatches, health bands, glasses and smart clothes, which present a growth area for smart-card suppliers and mobile network operators. The rising number of these devices in the market is an opportunity for operators and card suppliers to increase SIM penetration for both pluggable and embedded form factors.

Companion devices can have an additional SIM card inserted (e.g., nano SIM) or an embedded SIM (i.e, eUICC). Wearable devices with SIM cards incorporated into them have the potential to increase mobile network operator (MNO) subscribers, leading to more addressable devices for SIM management and increased revenue streams.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The worldwide market for SIM Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 3580 million US$ in 2024, from 3440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the SIM Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

G&D

Oberthur

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

DATANG

KONA I

DZ Cards

Watchdata

HENGBAO

XH Smartcard (Zhuhai)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SIM Cards with DES

SIM Cards with 3DES

SIM Cards with AES

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Wearable Device

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe SIM Cards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SIM Cards, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SIM Cards in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the SIM Cards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

