Silk Market Forecast, Research Report With Bolt Threads, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ,EntoGenetics inc., Anhui Taipingyang Special Fabric Co.,Ltd, More

Global Silk Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.54 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 24.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of demand from various developing regions of the world.

Silk can be defined as protein fiber, which is utilized in the production of various textiles, composite materials, etc. Major silk production is done through natural processes but innovations and advancements in the market have resulted in this process changing to synthetic productions in labs. Its characteristics are having a natural sheen, which provides them with a sheen-like structure giving it different colors at different angles of view.

Market Drivers:

Low funds requirement for setting-up the manufacturing process of this particular product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing innovations and advancements in the production techniques resulting in growth of the market

Market Restraint:

High level of dependency on China region for the raw materials required in the production of end-product; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Silk Market

By Production Process Cocoon Production Reeling Throwing Weaving Dyeing

By Type Mulberry Silk Tussar Silk Eri Silk Spider Silk

By Application Textile Cosmetics & Medicine

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

