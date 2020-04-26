Silicones Global Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Major trend being witnessed in the global silicones market is the use of silicones in medical applications. Silicones are used in implants, transdermal drug delivery, catheters and tubing, skin adhesives, and other equipment. Silicones used in making medical products show superior performance properties and are more reliable. Owing to excellent chemical and physical properties exhibited by silicones, the growing demand from end-use industries, including construction, electrical and electronics, chemicals, automotive, medical and personal care are driving the growth of the market.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/silicones-market/report-sample

The silicones market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging nations. These countries are witnessing rapid growth in the economy characterized by large-scale expansion of construction and manufacturing sectors, which in turn, offer lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market.

Major drivers for the silicones market are the growing vehicle industry and advancements in the tire technology. It is evident that growth in the vehicle industry will lead to an increase in demand for tires, from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket. Also, with rise in living standards and growing demand for personal transportation vehicles in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, the tire industry is poised to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Besides, continuous efforts by OEMs to introduce innovative products in the industry are expected to drive the market growth. Technological advancements encourage OEMs in the market to develop tires using silicone material, thereby driving the silicones market.

Browse a overview of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/silicones-market

Silicones are basically polymers that contain silicon along with carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen. Nowadays, these are one of the most versatile polymers in existence, which are used in producing a wide range of formulations and have many aesthetic and technical uses. These exist in various forms such as fluids, resins, and gels to make elastomers stiff and tough, and have unique properties such as low chemical reactivity, low thermal conductivity, low toxicity, and high thermal stability that make these materials more aesthetic, stronger, user friendly, and durable.

The silicones market is characterized by the presence of multinational corporations. Some of the major companies operating in the global market are 3M, Allergan, Inc., BASF SE, Bostik SA, China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd., Amber Chemical Company Ltd., Ashland Inc., Clariant, CSL Silicones Inc., Emerald Performance Materials, Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Evonik Industries Ag, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jiangsu Hongda Chemical Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Gelest Inc., Handy & Harman LTD., and Silchem Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com