Silicone Tapes Market – Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Silicone tapes are manufactured from cured silicone rubber, a type of elastomer that provides extended life and durability in its end use as a protective tape. It generally consists of a thin layer of silicone gel in order to make it fuse to itself (self-fusing), to form a permanent bond around any substance it is applied to. Hence, silicone tapes are also popularly known as self-vulcanizing, self-amalgamating, or silicone gel tapes. In practice, silicone tapes form a bond with the object when stretched and wrapped around it, and eventually self-fuse within minutes or a few hours.

When stretched and wrapped around pipes, hoses, cables and electrical joints, silicone tapes bond or combine themselves to form a seamless, strong, waterproof, rubbery and an electrically insulated coating. Silicone tapes are resistant to weather, heat and sunlight.

Silicone tapes also have polydimethylsiloxane content in their gel, which has zinc oxide as an ingredient to function as an ultraviolet inhibitor; thus making the tape resistant to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, moisture, and the effect of ozone in the environment, and thereby reducing its degradation rate. Silicone tapes have also been intended to withstand the impact of moisture, and contact with acids, fuels, solvents and soldering splashes.

Considering the diverse applications of silicone tapes on account of their enormously desired qualities, it is important to study the global silicone tapes market.

Market Segmentation

Examples of some of the end-uses of silicone tapes include:

Weatherproofing

UV protection

Medical use

Insulation from high voltage electric currents

Corrosion prevention

Detection of hydrogen gas (H2) leaks in transmission, storage and generation facilities

Low Pressure Leak Stoppage

Sector identification

Wire harnessing

Vibration reduction

Plumbing repairs

Grip applications to tools

Damaged wiring repairs

Emergency repairs

Wrapping purposes

Seal electrical connections

Cable management

Key Trends, Drivers

In recent times, silicone tapes have been finding increasing applications in the chemical industry, such as for hydrogen gas leak detection in production, transmission and storage stages. With the rapidly growing chemical industry, especially in developing regions, market growth for silicone tapes is expected to be propelled by increasing requirements from the industry, such as applications on valves, connections, joints, flanges, and areas which are susceptible to vibration damage.

Growth of the silicone tapes market worldwide has been at a rapid pace as the number of its uses are rising in the medical field as well. For instance, the version of silicone tapes used in medical applications, such as the silicone medical tape, helps in drastically minimizing skin damage on patients with fragile skin, and abating the amount of skin damage caused by tape removal and dressing removal.

With regard to silicone tapes, there have been continual product developments pertaining to incorporation of enhanced features, such as high stretchability, workability at high temperatures and insulating capabilities at high voltages, along with high resistance to salts, corrosive chemicals and oils. It is expected that this trend will continue as manufacturers have been extensively focusing on product development to segment their products as ones with niche applications.

Recently, manufacturers have also been focusing on using speedy and effective sales channels, such as online sales and distributors to achieve relatively high sales across diverse geographies to reach new regions and customers at a rapid pace, thereby driving the silicone tapes market.

The advantage of silicone tape over traditional vinyl or cloth tapes is that the former does not use adhesives, but chemically bonds to itself on contact, which has been a desired feature and hence, has been driving growth of the silicone tapes market in the recent past.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global silicone tapes market are as follows:

3M Company

Midsun Specialty Products

Scapa Group PLC

Harbor Products, Inc.

Permoseal

Cardinal Health

Permatex

Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd.

Tekra

Engineering Adhesives & Lubricants (Aust) Pty Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

