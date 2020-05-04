Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

This report studies the silicone-based fouling release coatings market, the silicone-based fouling release coatings is a type of antifouling coating, it is a silicone based, biocide free release coating and mainly used for marine industry.

The global Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings sales market was 2517250 Kg in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.69% from 2012 to 2016. The global Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings market was valued at USD 157.48 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 150.43 million by 2022.

The technical barriers of Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings are relatively high, and the major countries are North America, Europe, China, Korea and Japan. Europe and North America is the largest consumer, almost 46.16% of total consumption in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings.

According to this study, over the next five years the Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings market will register a -0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Two Components Type

Three Components Type

Segmentation by application:

Ships

Underwater Structures

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

Jotun

Hempel

PPG Industries

Chugoku Marine Paints

Sherwin-Williams

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings by Players

Chapter Four: Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Silicone-based Fouling Release Coatings Market Forecast



