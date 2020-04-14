Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Overview, Trends, Size, Growth Rate, By Product Outlook, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Competitive Insights, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market was worth USD 0.38 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.53 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.91% during the forecast period. Developing governmental help as favourable regulations and subsidies is anticipated to drive the business development over the conjecture time frame. Likewise, increasing adoption of economic vitality sources is probably going to bring about the recycling activities. Growing creation and use of electronic devices brings about the generation of a high volume of e-waste. This brings about a plenitude of raw materials in the market which makes it less demanding for the reclaim companies to do their activities. Likewise, the market is anticipated to be driven by the development in the use of 450mm reclaim wafers by virtue of predominant performance.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The 300 mm was the biggest product section, accounting more than 69.2% of worldwide silicon wafers recover industry income in 2016. Expanding interest for the product to manufacture solar cells, solar panels, and integrated circuits is foreseen to drive interest for silicon wafer recover over the figure time frame. Based on demand, the 150 mm silicon wafers reclaim market contracted, attributable to the changes to a bigger diameter; from 150 mm to 200 mm.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The market is majorly driven by developing demand for solar PV since silicon wafers are the key parts of solar photovoltaic systems. Expanding demand for sunlight based PV inferable from declining equipment costs combined with rising consumer awareness is foreseen to have positive effect on the business development over the figure period. Integrated Circuits application is evaluated to represent a major share of the market income in 2016.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In spite of solid competition from Europe and further abroad, German semiconductor organizations remain the European pioneers on the basis of revenue. This expansive share of semiconductor industry makes colossal potential for industry in this application. Expanding uses of reclaimed wafers in automotive industry is additionally anticipated that would prompt industry development. The mechanical advancement and technological development in China are foreseen to be the prime variables adding to the development of industry with the business in the economy anticipated that would develop at a significant CAGR over the figure time frame.

Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are NanoSilicon Inc, Silicon Quest International, Nova Electronic Materials, Shinryo Corporation, Kemi Silicon Inc, WRS Materials, Optim Wafer Services and Pure Wafer PLC. Organizations in the business are depending on expansions keeping in mind the end goal to build the revenues. Major organizations in the market are associated with the R&D aimed at simplification of the reclamation procedure in order to expand the net revenues.

The Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

50mm

200mm

300mm

Others

By Application:

Integrated Circuits

Solar Panels

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

