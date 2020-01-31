Silicon Wafer Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Silicon Wafer Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report presents the worldwide Silicon Wafer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Silicon Wafer market. Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.

In 2017, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the silicon wafer market with a share of 66%.

The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.

The Silicon Wafer market was valued at 7640 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 9090 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Wafer.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

MEMC (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

Silicon Wafer Breakdown Data by Type

300 mm

200 mm

? 150 mm

Silicon Wafer Breakdown Data by Application

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

Silicon Wafer Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Silicon Wafer Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia….etc

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicon Wafer status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Silicon Wafer manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Major Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon Wafer Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon Wafer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 300 mm

1.4.3 200 mm

1.4.4 ? 150 mm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon Wafer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Memory

1.5.3 Logic/MPU

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Silicon Wafer Market Size

2.1.1 Global Silicon Wafer Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Silicon Wafer Production 2013-2025

2.2 Silicon Wafer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Silicon Wafer Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Silicon Wafer Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Wafer Market

2.4 Key Trends for Silicon Wafer Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Silicon Wafer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Silicon Wafer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Silicon Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Silicon Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Silicon Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Silicon Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Silicon Wafer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Silicon Wafer Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Silicon Wafer Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Silicon Wafer Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

