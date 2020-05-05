Silica Flour Market Projected to Touch US$ 1,090 MN by 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for silica flour at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global silica flour market. It also covers the impact of drivers and restraints on demand for silica flour during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the silica flour market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global silica flour market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the silica flour market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global silica flour market by segmenting it in terms of application and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for silica flour in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also encompasses demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global silica flour market. Major market players in the market include SCR-Sibelco N.V., International Silica Industries Company Plc., U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., and AGSCO Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The silica flour market is primarily driven by an increase in crude oil prices, resulting in the increased use of silica flour for oil well cementing operations and expansion in the fiberglass industry. Several economies, such as those of the countries in Middle East, U.S., and China, are expected to benefit due to a rise in crude oil prices, which are anticipated to bring about rapid growth of the oil & gas industry and, in turn, boost demand for silica flour in oil well drilling operations. Furthermore, the companies Saudi Aramco and Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corp. have signed an MoU for the development of a fully integrated crude oil to chemicals complex in Saudi Arabia. The plant is expected to process around 400,000 barrels/day of crude oil to produce about 9 million tons/year of chemicals and base oil. This is anticipated to boost the production of crude oil in the region in the near future, thereby driving the oil well cementing segment.

The report provides an estimated market size of the silica flour market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global silica flour market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key application and regional segments of the silica flour market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Key Takeaways of the Study

Extensive analysis of the silica flour market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and industry development

Studies consumption of silica flour by region and provides a list of manufacturers

Identifies key factors responsible for upcoming opportunities for the silica flour market at a global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are likely to impact the market outlook and forecast of the global silica flour market between 2018 and 2026

Insights on market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze the strengths and weakness of competitors in order to gain a strategic position in the market

The global silica flour market has been segmented as follows:

Global Silica Flour Market, by Application

Sodium Silicate

Fiberglass

Cultured Marble

Reinforcing Filler (Plastics, Rubbers, Paints & Coatings, etc.)

Foundry Work

Ceramic Frits & Glaze

Oil Well Cement

Glass & Clay Production

Others (Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Global Silica Flour Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia and CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



