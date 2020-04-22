Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by Ophthalmic Devices Market by 2020

Eye disorders, such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, visual impairment, blindness, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and much more, are more pronounced worldwide since the past decade. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for efficient ophthalmic devices on a global level. The global ophthalmic devices market is currently thriving at a moderate rate and revenues are estimated at over US$ 42 Bn by 2020 end. Persistence Market Research recently published a report on the global market for ophthalmic devices, studied for a six-year forecast period 2014-2020.

PMR’s report focuses on each factor associated with the global market for ophthalmic devices and offers an exhaustive analysis of drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, market segments, growth rates, annual growth pattern, revenue shares, and key regions. The report initially provides an overview of ophthalmic diseases and devices used in their treatment. The next section of drivers elaborates all the important factors that are expected to positively influence the market growth throughout the forecast period. The restraints section offers insights into the factors that will be unfavorable to the market growth during this time span.

The market has been bifurcated into various segments so as to facilitate the understanding of the exact consumption pattern on a global level. There are several sub-segments, which further discuss the most sought after device types, along with the fastest growing device type segments. The next part of regional analysis provides an extensive study of each of the four key regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world. The report also offers valuable data on the leading market players that operate in the global ophthalmic devices market landscape. The competitive analysis profiles each company in detail and helps to understand their growth prospects and contribution to the global market.

Research Methodology

To deduce the global ophthalmic devices market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, vehicle type, and distribution channel; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global Ophthalmic devices market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via a different analysis based on the supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global ophthalmic devices market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global ophthalmic devices market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global ophthalmic devices market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and overall global ophthalmic devices market performance, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global ophthalmic devices market.