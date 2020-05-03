Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by DC-DC Converters Market by 2026

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast for the global DC-DC converter market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, DC-DC converter market is expected to register a high single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study about DC-DC converters demonstrates the DC-DC converter market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA and Pacific, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the DC-DC converter market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report on DC-DC converters provides a detailed analysis of the DC-DC converter market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of DC-DC converters and their advantages. The report “DC-DC Converter Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Market Forecast 2018-2026” includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The market study on DC-DC converters provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report “segregates the market based on the product type, input voltage, output power, industry, and different regions across the world.

The DC-DC converter market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of IoT, increasing demand for enhanced power density, increasing adoption of smart grids & energy storage systems, and increasing applications in the railway industry.

The report on DC-DC converters starts with an overview of the DC-DC converter market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the DC-DC converter market.

The DC-DC converter market is classified based on the product type, input voltage, output power, industry, and regions. On the basis of product type, the DC-DC converter market is subsegmented into isolated and nonisolated DC-DC converters. Based on input voltage, the DC-DC converter market is subsegmented into 3V-14V, 15V-35V, 36V-75V, and >75V. Based on output power, the DC-DC converter market is subsegmented into 0.25W-250W, 250W-500W, 500W-1000W, and >1000W. Based on industry, the DC-DC converter market is subsegmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, railways, energy & power, and others. The Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market is expected to witness a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue from the DC-DC converter market in North America and Europe is estimated to collectively account for over 50% of the global DC-DC converter market revenue in 2017.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the DC-DC converter market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section of the DC-DC converters market report contains a detailed analysis of the DC-DC converter market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the DC-DC converter market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends in different countries that are contributing to the growth of the DC-DC converters market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, & the rest of Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and the rest of SEA & Pacific), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, & the rest of MEA). The DC-DC converters market report evaluates the present scenario as well as the growth prospects of the DC-DC converter market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current DC-DC converters market, which forms the basis of how the DC-DC converter market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global DC-DC converter market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, input voltage, output power, industry, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the growth of the DC-DC converter market. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global DC-DC converter market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global DC-DC converter market.

In the final section of the DC-DC converter market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the DC-DC converter market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the DC-DC converter supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of DC-DC converter providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the DC-DC converter market. Some of the key market participants in the global DC-DC converter market report include General Electric; FUJITSU; Infineon Technologies; Ericsson; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Vicor Corporation; ST Microelectronics and ON Semiconductor.