Significant Growth Foreseen by Transformer Testing Equipment Market During 2027

Transformer testing equipment are utilized for the purpose of maintaining, inspecting and testing the functioning of transformer. The transformers need maintenance which has to be carried out at a fixed interval of time as well as when the transformers are underperforming. Transformer testing equipment are used for servicing, monitoring electrical & mechanical parameters and oil insulation of the transformer, for the safety of the systems and to avoid any damage. Transformer testing equipment help to ensure protection, reliability and longevity of transformer. Requirement of a transformer testing equipment is mainly important when anomalies and faults within the circuit or grid has to be detected before and after occurrence of complete transformer breakdown.

Transformer testing equipment market is expected to grow in forecast period, due to increasing need of safe and continuous transmission of electricity from the power generation plant to the end users and for this purpose the transformers is tested continuously in real time. Common types of transformer test equipment include- applied potential testing, mega ohmmeters, frequency analysis equipment and loss management equipment etc.

Transformer Testing Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Growing industrialization and urbanization are responsible for increasing the demand of transformer which is expected to fuel the growth of transformer testing equipment market.Increasing energy demands has led to the growth of generation of electrical energy from both non-renewable & renewable sources, which has led to higher installations of power transformers in the global market. This is a key factor that accelerates the growth of transformer testing equipment market during the forecast period. Rising standards of living across the globe has driven the power transmission & distribution companies to prolong the network circuit in order to fulfill the demand of the each and every consumers.

Skilled and trained technician is required for the maintenance and testing of the transformers as it is a high voltage electrical device. Additionally, the cost of transformers testing equipment is comparatively higher than the other electrical devices. This factor is anticipated to slow down the growth of transformer testing equipment market.

Transformer Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

Transformer Testing Equipment market can be segmented on the basis of products, end-users and sales channels.

On the basis of products, it can be segmented as:

Complete transformer test system

Transformer insulation testing

Transformer resistance testing

Turns ratio testing

Current transformer testing

High Power transformer test system

Others

On the basis of end-users, it can be segmented as:

Power generation stations

Transmission & Distribution stations

Steel plants

Refineries

Railways

Others (Commercial offices & Residential societies etc.)

Transformer Testing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The Global transformer testing equipment market can be divided into seven geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The transformer testing equipment market has a slow growth rate in the developed region such as Western Europe, North America and Japan, owing to maturity attained in the power demands and power grid network.The countries of Asia Pacific excluding Japan such as India and China has registered higher demands in energy requirement is main factor for the growth of transformer testing equipment market. Additionally, high demand of power, improvement in the urbanization of remote and rural areas coupled with increasing population is a key factor which is anticipated to the growth of the transformer testing equipment market. Electrification of railway lines in rural and urban areas of India is growing with very fast pace and trying to convert the entire railway network into electric railway network in three years is also an important driver which fuel the growth of the transformer testing equipment market, owing to more number of transformers to be laid down.

Transformer Testing Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global transformer testing equipment market identified across the value chain include:

SMC int.

Vanguard Instruments Company, Inc.

Gyro Group.

DV Power

Vasavi Electronics

Eltel Industries

KOLEKTOR ETRA d.o.o.

Doble Engineering Company (Esco technologies)

Hubbell Incorporated

Megger

