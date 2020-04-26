Significant Growth Foreseen by Analog IC Market During 2024

This Market Study offers an eight-year forecast of the global analog IC market in a new report titled “Analog IC Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024.” This Market Study has used multiple resources of information and analysis to estimate the global analog IC market revenue. The research methodology to study this market is based on forecasts that focus on both global as well as regional trends in the economy, technology and population, along with company, product, country and demography specific trends. These trends are analyzed thoroughly and underlying factors are also identified. While examining this report, economic, technological, institutional, behavioral and competitive factors have been taken into consideration that may affect the global analog IC market. To understand the market, forecasting models have been developed in order to quantify the impact of each of these factors on industry spending. Analysts have created the forecast scenario for each causative factor and have also identified the contribution of each factor on a prospective basis.

Apart from annual spending figures, the scenario of each application segment, respective consumer spending and country-wise adoption rates of analog ICs have also been taken into account while inspecting this market for the projected period of 2016-2024. In order to represent the impact of these figures on annual spending, annual averages are used rather than year-end totals while studying the global analog IC market. Figures are estimated in local currencies for each country and then converted to US dollars (US$) using the average 2016 exchange rate, which is held constant for each historical year and forecast year. This means the figures reflect industry trends, rather than being distorted by fluctuations in international exchange rates.

The current scenario of the global analog IC market

Analog remains one of the most diverse and profitable markets in the entire semiconductor industry.

New platforms and technologies coupled with SoC and analog/mixed-signal integrations will be the next pull-through that moves analog into an exciting and more competitive market

The impending market change for analog is supported by the demands for medical, energy solutions and LED lighting, in addition to the continued strength of consumer demand for electronics, especially smartphones, notebooks and tablets

With significant shortages and a lower number of competitors in the market, compared to the broader semiconductor market, analog IC market is poised to undergo significant changes with respect to technologies, competitive landscapes, and increased integration into chip-based solutions

While considering the product life cycle stages of the global analog IC market, the expert analysts have come up to a conclusion that historically, amplifiers and data converters have been the important quality of analog IC design, with designers specialized in continually improving those blocks for higher precision, higher performance, and better noise immunity. Presently analog IC design also involves the integration of multiple functions focusing towards specific applications. Low power and the more integrated signal chain is the requirement for most end user segments nowadays competing in this market.

This market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Application Specific IC

General Purpose IC

By Application Type

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Medical and Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Economic fluctuations have not been considered while forecasting market numbers

While estimating market size, This Market Study has considered the product portfolio of the companies profiled, along with some other players. Economic fluctuations have not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, wholesale and retail trade, merchandise trade and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers and end-use application-wise market numbers while studying this market.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global analog IC market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of these products and devices. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on mobile analytics solutions across different regions globally. The report includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the global analog IC market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.