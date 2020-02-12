Signaling Devices Market 2019 | Top Key Players Analysis, Industry Overview, Size, Share and Latest Trends Forecast by 2025

Global Signaling Devices Market, By Connectivity Service (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells And Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points, Speakers And Tone Generators, Visual And Audible Combination Units, Video Surveillance Systems, Intercoms), By Industry (Oil And Gas, Chemical And Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Energy And Power, Mining), By Geography.

Global Signaling Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2025, from USD 1.83 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Siemens AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

ABB

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Eaton, Emerson Electric Co.

PATLITE Corporation

STAHL AG

E2S

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + CO. KG

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Tomar Electronics

Thales Group

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD.

Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Auer Signalgerate

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Among others.

Competitive Analysis of Signaling Devices Market:

The global signaling devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of signaling devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Segmentation of Signaling Devices Market

The global signaling devices market is segmented into product, connectivity service, industry and geographical segments.

Based on product:

Strobe Beacons

Lighting

Bells and Horns

Fire Alarms/Call Points

Speakers and Tone Generators

Visual and Audible Combination Units

Video Surveillance Systems and Intercoms.

On the basis of connectivity service:

Wired

Wireless

On the basis of industry:

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining and Others.

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Definition of Global Signaling Devices Market:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the signaling devices market in the next 8 years. A signaling device is a device which generates an alarm built on the trigger from the control panel to indicate or warn something/somebody. This alarm can be audible or visible depending upon the application and surrounding place, where it is needed. These devices are usually connected over the control panel. They are arranged and placed in the correct places so that public can be aware of the problem and can take appropriate measures to deal with the situation. It is useful in alarming people from environmental problems, like change in climate, natural disasters like volcanos, tsunami, and hurricanes. Signalling devices are very important with respect to safety and security management, such as mining safety system, earthquake warning system, heavy rainfall warning system, traffic signalling & fire alarm system. Example of signaling devices are hooters, strobe lights etc. These devices are built for specific applications and include some extras features like fire alarm.

