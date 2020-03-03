Sickle-cell Anemia Therapeutics Market Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2025

Latest Survey on Sickle-cell Anemia Therapeutics Market:

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a chronic, inherited blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells (RBCs) that carries oxygen throughout the body. The disease is caused by a genetic mutation in the beta-chain of hemoglobin, which results in the formation of abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin (HbS).In the last several years, global market of Sickle Cell Anemia Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13.32% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Sickle Cell Anemia Therapeutics is nearly 1900 M USD.

Sickle-cell Anemia Therapeutics market size was 1900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5830 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2019-2025.

The global Sickle-cell Anemia Therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Sickle-cell Anemia Therapeutics market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.

Top Key players of Sickle-cell Anemia Therapeutics Market: Addmedica, Gamida Cell, GlycoMimetics, Pfizer, Novartis, Global Blood Therapeutics, Micelle BioPharma, Bluebird Bio, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Modus Therapeutics, Sangamo Biosciences, Bioverativ, Imara, Ironwood Pharmaceutica and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of in these regions, North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Market Segment by Type, covers : Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy, Bone Marrow Transplant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into : Child, Adult.

