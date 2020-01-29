Shrimp Market Value Reach 64300 million US$ by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%

Aquaculture is the fastest growing form of food production in the world. Shrimp dominate aquaculture production by value, consequently shrimp aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing forms of aquaculture.

Shrimp is one of the most common seafood and preferred by people. Presently, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are the key suppliers of various shrimp. The four regions can meet nearly 80% demand of shrimp globally.

In global farmed shrimp export market, the top five exporters are India, Vietnam, Ecuador, Indonesia and Thailand. India’s top export markets included the US, Vietnam, the EU and Japan. For the second leading exporter, Vietnam, all volumes mainly go into China, the US, the EU, the Republic of Korea and Australia. India achieves fast growth in the recent three years.

The global Shrimp market is valued at 50400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 64300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shrimp market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Shrimp in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shrimp in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Shrimp market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Shrimp market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Expalsa, Zhanjiang Guolian, Pescanova, Omarsa, Songa, Iberconsa, Conarpesa, Royal Greenland A/S, ProExpo, Quoc Viet, Devi Fisheries, The Liberty Group, Nekkanti Sea Foods

Market size by Product

Whiteleg Shrimp, Giant Tiger Prawn, Akiami Paste Shrimp, Other

Market size by End User

Household, Restaurant & Hotel

The study objectives of this report are:

– To study and analyze the global Shrimp market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

– To understand the structure of Shrimp market by identifying its various subsegments.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– Focuses on the key global Shrimp companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

– To project the value and sales volume of Shrimp submarkets, with respect to key regions.

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shrimp are as follows:

– History Year: 2014-2018

– Base Year: 2018

– Estimated Year: 2019

– Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shrimp market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.