Shower Glass Door Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

The global shower glass door market has been thriving mainly due to increasing urbanization, that is creating demand for not-so necessary products, such as shower glass doors. Owing to this, the market for both types of shower glass doors – frameless and framed, has been growing.

As per the findings of the research, frameless shower glass doors has contributed larger revenue to the global market. Frameless heavy shower glass doors are a contemporary design trend, since they give the bathroom spacious and luxury spa-like feeling that homeowners want.

DIY has made the home decoration more popular all over the world. People are learning the techniques of installation of shower doors and enclosures, and apply their own ideas of installation.

According to an article by Forbes, due to the increasing popularity of accessible and affordable home supply stores, do-it-yourself (DIY) projects are becoming popular. DIY is a concept suggesting that people can learn to work on their homes and use their creativity to make their living spaces comfortable.

The global shower glass door market is highly fragmented, where top five players accounted for less than 35% revenue. All the five major players – Kohler Co., American Standard Brands, Basco Corporation, Guardian Industries and MAAX Bath Inc. belong to North America.

Due to rise in growth of DIY concept, the sales for secondary industries, including shower glass doors, has seen a tremendous increase in the recent past.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific stands as the fastest growing shower glass door market . Increase in brand awareness and preference for high-end products are the key factors propelling the growth of shower glass door market in APAC.

GLOBAL SHOWER GLASS DOOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Frameless

Framed

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect Kitchen and bath showrooms Big box stores Online channels



