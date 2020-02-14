Short-wave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market – Rising Investment In Semiconductor Industry

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) defines a specific wavelength range over which electronic and optical components are coated and designed. In addition to this, short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging compromises a large number of benefits compared to other visible instruments when used for different types of application which includes sorting, inspection, quality control and surveillance among others applications. Most of the short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera available in the marketplace are used InGaAS (Indium Gallium Arsenide) sensor. These types of cameras can detect wavelength between 900nm to 1700 nm. These types of wavelength are not visible by CCD or CMOS camera and human eye. Majority of these types of camera are used by industrial application. Apart from that these types of cameras are used by other end use industry which includes research and development, government organization and healthcare among others. They are used to detect radiation, which is invisible to human eyes. This type of camera provides several benefits to consumer which includes lower price, lightweight and power consumption capacity is low. Furthermore, semiconductor industry integrates short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging cameras for inspection, testing and quality control purpose. Across the globe, semiconductor industry is one the largest industry and continues to expand. Rising investment in semiconductor industry is anticipated to drive the market for short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera during the forecast period from 2019-2027.

The global short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market is segmented on the basis of technology type, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on type, the global short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market has been segmented into two technology types which includes cooled infrared imaging and uncooled infrared imaging. Among other technology segment, the uncooled infrared imaging technology segment is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market has been segregated into different types which includes inspection of semiconductor material, plastic shorting, food analysis and shorting, hyper spectral imaging, airborne imaging sensing, metal process monitoring and inspection, geology and mineral inspection among others. Across the globe, many industrial applications require a good image quality as well as a rugged camera design. Moreover, the short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market is foreseen to be stable during the forecast period owing to implementation of short-wave infrared (SWIR) various governmental and commercial applications such as counterfeit object detection, inspection, quality control and product inspection among others. Based on end use industry, the global short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market has been bifurcated into different types which includes Industrial, research & development, aerospace & defense, Robotics, education among others. In 2018, the industrial segment hold the major market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, increasing penetration of SWIR cameras in commercial vertical and growing popularity for InGaAs SWIR Cameras is expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period. On the flip side, regulations on import and export of infrared products and price based competition among global players are also hindering the demand of the short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market during the forecast period.

Geographically, global short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle- East and Africa (MEA), South America. In 2017, North America held the largest share of the short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market due to the high technological adoption of short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera laser in military and defense, industrial and others industries in the area. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second largest market for short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera currently, followed by Europe. Furthermore, in Asia Pacific region owing to industrially developing economies in China and India is enhancing the demand for global short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera. Furthermore, across the globe, various leading short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera manufacturers are continuously focusing to develop a new short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera in order to cater their customer demand globally. This new development product is anticipated to create better opportunity for the short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera manufacturers in coming years.

The key players operational in the global short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market includes FLIR Systems, Xenics, Sensor Unlimited, Hamamatsu Photonics, Photonic Science, Axiom Optics, Atik Cameras, New Imaging Technologies and Princeton Instruments among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.