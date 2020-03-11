Shipborne Radar Market – Top players are Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), BAE Systems (U.K.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Thales Group

Radar is a mechanism that is used to determine the presence, range, speed of an incoming objects such as missiles, aircrafts, ships weather formation and spacecraft among others. Radar uses radio waves to determine the object and it can be mounted on an aircraft, motor vehicles, and ships. A radar comprises of a transmitter which produces electromagnetic waves, a transmitting antenna, a receiving antenna and a receiver and a processor to identify the object. Presently, the seas across the globe are becoming rapidly dangerous due to growing cross-border contingencies via seas, pirate attacks, and territorial disputes among others. Due to this, radars are a necessity on any ships. These shipborne radars are mounted on military and defense ships as well as cargo ships to identify enemy missiles, aircraft, and ships and also to determine the weather condition around the sea.

The major factor that is driving the market for shipborne radar is to encounter sea activities. Currently, pirate attacks or cross border attacks via sea have increased across the globe. This has led the military and defense to equip their ships with the latest radar technology in order to safeguard their ships and personnel. The cruise and cargo ship manufacturers are also incorporating their ships with the radar systems to protect the ships from any attacks and also to detect object in the sea. In addition, the shipborne radars are promoting an indigenous capabilities to the developing countries in order to develop independent defense forces which will in turn boost the shipborne radar market. Moreover, this shipborne radar systems is increasing the interest of ship manufacturers to integrate new enhanced technologies in the existing system as well as in the new vehicles.

The high cost involved in procurement of raw material and manufacturing of final product increases the cost of end product which in turn is limiting the market of shipborne radars for cruise and cargo ship customers. In addition, the high cost of the shipborne radar systems are restraining the growth of the market in the military and defense sector. Moreover,the maximum range for medium to long range radar is 250 kms, for detecting any incoming objects, and any objects beyond 250 kms cannot be detected. This range limitation is hindering the growth of the market for shipborne radar.

To strengthen the naval force with the latest radar technology, the developing countries such as Africa, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia among others are investing huge sums of money. The investments in naval forces are anticipated to boost the shipborne radar market over the coming years. In addition, growing business and trading between countries via seas is helping the ship industry to grow which in turn is escalating the market for shipborne radar.

The market for shipborne radar can be segmented on the basis of end use and geography. The end user of shipborne radar systems are military and defense ships, cargo ships and cruise. Geographically, the shipborne radar market is categorized in to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has the largest market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In the North America region, the U.S. dominates the market. Moreover, the cargo transportation and cruise movement has rapidly increased in the U.S. in recent years.

The leading manufacturers of shipborne radar are Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), BAE Systems (U.K.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Kelvin Hughes Limited (U.K.), Reutech Radar Systems (South Africa) and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel).

