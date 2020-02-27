Shigella Infection (Shigellosis) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis, is a bacterial infection caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella. The main symptom of this infection is diarrhea, and can be passed through direct contact with the bacteria in the stool.

The other sign and symptoms associated with shigella infection are abdominal pain, cramps, and fever. Children between the age of two and four years are more prone to develop shigella infection. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, there are about 500,000 cases of shigellosis in the U.S. Antibiotics and fluid and salt replacement are the standard treatment strategies for shigella infection.

LimmaTech Biologics is in the process of developing shigella vaccine as a conjugate for the treatment of shigella diarrhea prophylaxis. Other than this Protein Potential LLC is also engaged in developing drug candidates for this infection.

