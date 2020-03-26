Shellfish Market Snapshot 2019-2025: Key Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Shellfish Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Shellfish Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Shellfish market is valued at 54200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 67800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shellfish market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Shellfish is a culinary and fisheries term for exoskeleton-bearing aquatic invertebrates used as food, including various species of molluscs, crustaceans, and others.

Familiar marine molluscs used as a food source by humans include many species of clams, mussels, oysters, winkles, and scallops. Some crustaceans that are commonly eaten are shrimp, lobsters, crayfish, and crabs.

The classification of Shellfish includes prawns, crab, bivalve, and the proportion of Bivalve in 2017 is about 44%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Shellfish is widely used in supermarket and restaurant. The most proportion of Shellfish is sold for supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 62%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

This report studies the global market size of Shellfish in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shellfish in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Shellfish market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Shellfish market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

BioMar

Maruha Nichiro

ZONECO

Asian Seafood

Guo Lian

Zhoushan Fisheries

Xing Ye

Oriental Ocean

Liao Yu

Homey

Hui Yang

Kibun

Domstein

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Northeast Seafood

Aeon

Marudai Food

Cape Cod Shellfish & Seafood

Berwick Shellfish

Ocean Family

CTLE Seafood

China National Fisheries

M&J Seafood

Pangea Shellfish

Market size by Product – Prawns Crabs Bivalve Others

Market size by End User/Applications – Supermarket Restaurant

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Shellfish capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Shellfish manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

