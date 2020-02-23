Sheet Molding Compound-SMC-MarketValued $3.55 Bn by 2026: A report by Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt, TEIJIN LIMITED, Premix, ISCOPE GmbH, MENZOLIT, Huayuan Advanced Materials and others

Major Factors Affecting SMC market are increased focus on lightweight materials due to the focus on improving fuel efficiency for vehicles is expected to drive the market growth. Growing demand for bio-based materials and compounds is also expected to drive the market growth. High and fluctuating cost of raw materials as compared to traditional materials is expected to restrain the market growth, Complications and issues of recycling with sheet molding compounds (SMC) is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Analysis:

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the applicable industries for bio-based materials and compounds.

Top Players:

Polytec Holding AG

IDI Composites International

Polynt

TEIJIN LIMITED

Premix Inc

ISCOPE GmbH

MENZOLIT

Huayuan Advanced Materials

Core Molding Technologies

Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology

Koninklijke Ten Cate

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

China Composites Group Corporation

ASTAR

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, TEIJIN LIMITED announced an agreement to acquire Inapal Plasticos SA, helping TEIJIN acquire an already established company in the European region providing sheet molding compound (SMC) to the transportation and automobile industry.

In January 2017, TEIJIN LIMITED announced that they had completed the acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics Inc. This acquisition is aimed at helping TEIJIN expand its product and service capabilities portfolio to an even broader region.

Segmentation:

Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Resin Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Others

Density

Low Density

Mid-High Density

Characteristics

Heat Resistant

Flame Resistant

High Dielectric Strength

Corrosion

Others

By Application

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global sheet molding compound (SMC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sheet molding compound (SMC) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

