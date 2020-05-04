Sheet Face Masks Market – The Real Reason Behind The Latest Beauty Trend

According to the report, the global sheet face masks market is projected to reach US$ 2682.0 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to reach 5,762.9 million units at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026. The sheet face masks market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for sheet face masks in Asia Pacific in terms of consumption. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to increase in disposable income of consumers, which drives the utilization of beauty products and personal care products. Changing lifestyles of the consumers coupled with the influence of western culture in terms of skin care is another driver of the market in Asia Pacific. The cosmetics industry in Europe experienced significant growth in 2017. The European trade association has majorly impacted the cosmetics industry in Europe. Additionally, the trend toward usage of organic products and the desire to look young leading to use of anti-aging products have fueled the growth of the sheet face masks market in the region.

Economic growth in the developing countries such as India, Brazil, China, Indonesia, and Argentina has increased the purchasing power of the people. This in turn has driven the usage of sheet face masks for skin care. Moreover, manufacturers of sheet face masks are expanding their presence in these countries. These factors are expected to propel the market in the short and long term.

Sheet face masks have gained popularity among the urban population of nearly every country in the world. Improved economic conditions in countries in APAC, MEA, and South America have resulted in increase in purchasing power of the people, which in turn has driven the sheet face masks market. China was the largest market for sheet face masks in Asia Pacific in 2016, followed by South Korea. Semi-urban areas in China also present significant opportunities for sheet face masks manufacturers owing to higher disposable income and changing lifestyles. Rise in awareness among the young generation about their appearance has propelled the sheet face masks market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

In terms of fabric type, the global sheet face masks market has been categorized into non-woven, cotton, hydrogel, bio-cellulose, and others. Non-woven fabric has a loutish texture that feels like paper. This fabric is cost-effective and has the ability to add moisture to skin. The non-woven fabric segment has witnessed steady growth due to quick drying property and lack of sticking capacity. Cotton fabric sheet face masks are made of microfibers, which allow the oil to absorb other ingredients in the sheet. The cotton fabric segment held the largest market share in 2017 due to soft and breathable properties. Cotton fibers also have better absorption features. Hydrogel fabric is used in sheet face masks owing to its hydrophilic nature, which helps to hold high proportion of water in its three dimensional structure.

Synthetic hydrogel is preferred over natural hydrogel owing to its efficient water absorption properties. However, hydrogel fabrics are more expensive. Bio-cellulose sheet masks are gaining popularity. The segment is expected to expand at the highest growth rate of 10.1% owing to the usage of natural ingredients in the product. The sheet face masks market has also been segmented into premium sheet face masks and mass sheet face masks. The mass sheet masks segment held larger market share in 2017. However, the premium sheet face masks segment is expected to capture larger share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in consumer spending capacity and rise in awareness about personal care. Sheet face masks are available for consumers through two major distribution channels: offline and online. Offline channel is bifurcated into large stores, drug stores & pharmacies, specialty stores, and individual retailers.

In terms of region, the global sheet face masks market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Presence of large number of manufacturing utilities and upcoming technological developments are expected to drive demand for sheet face masks in Asia Pacific. South Korea and China are the major markets fueling the demand for sheet face masks in the region. Similarly, the U.S. is one of the major markets for sheet face masks in North America.