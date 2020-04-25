Shear Testing Equipment Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2028

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Overview

The need for ensuring uniformity of materials before using it in the production, construction, and other operations is rising from past few years for safety, and maintenance of product standards. With the increasing need for maintaining industrial standards for ensuring strength and load bearing capacity of different materials, the demand for shear testing equipment is expected to increase over forecast period. Also, Governments of different countries have been enforcing stringent standards. For example, (American Society for Testing and Materials) ASTM D1002 – 10 is a standard test method for determining shear strength of adhesively bonded single lap joint of metal specimens. This standard is used for determining the metal to metal shear strength. Due to such standards, there is a high demand of shear testing equipments in various industries such as manufacturing, construction.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Shear Testing Equipment Market

Technology

Value Chain of the Shear Testing Equipment Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global shear testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type

On the basis of equipment type, the shear testing equipment market is segmented into automatic shear testing equipment, residual shear testing equipment, and others.

Segmentation Based on End Use

On the basis of end use, the shear testing equipment market is segmented into manufacturing industries, research laboratories, educational institutes, and others.

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of shear testing equipment includes Humboldt Mfg. Co., AMETEK.Inc., Controls S.p.A., Prolific Engineers, Shimadzu Corporation, HOVERLABS, and EIE INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., and Nordson Corporation. Product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by shear testing equipment manufacturers. The changing industrial requirements is creating a need for modifications in shear testing equipments.

For example, Controls S.p.A., a manufacturer of shear testing equipment offers automatic shear testing machine as SHEARMATIC EmS. This machine is equipped with touch screen display for plotting of numbers and graphical designs, USB pen drive for data storage, network connectivity for remote monitoring of test status from connected devices such as tablets, personal computers, smartphones, and others.

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Increasing industrialization is one of the prime factors fuelling the growth of shear testing equipment. Considering the demand for shear testing equipment, North American region is dominating the market due to high expenditure on research and development and enforcement of stringent standards in the region. Manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the equipments by integration of software and relevant features in these equipments.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to register significant CAGR growth rate over forecast period due to increasing construction activities in various countries, which is ultimately increasing demand for shear testing equipment.