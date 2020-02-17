Shaving Pen Market demand is increasing rapidly in recent years.

Global Shaving Pen Market Outlook

Cosmetic and personal care products play an important role in one’s health and hygiene lifestyle. In recent years there has been a blurring of lines between proactive healthcare and cosmetic and personal care products since consumer seeks to take control of better hygienic lifestyle. Consumer defines cosmetics into seven various categories i.e. oral care, skin care, hair care, make-up, body care, and perfumes. Hair care market is being anticipated to be valued at US$ 212.2 billion over the forecast period. Hair care market is being considered to be one of the significantly growing markets over the past few decades in terms of value sale which is attributable to rise in demand for hair care products and growing millenial population base. In the Haircare market, there are several other key sub-segment playing a pivotal role in driving the market in global level i.e. hair coloring, hair texturing and hair styling. Though hair styling segment accounts to smaller value share in the cosmetic industry, it has witnessed higher demand from the spa and salon establishments. Shaving pen is one such hair styling segment gaining traction in the global market. Shaving pen is primarily used to style one’s hair, eyebrows and even used for tattooing.

Global Shaving Pen Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

The hairstyling industry has witnessed diversification over the past couple of years. Target customers especially the millennial group desire for more stylish and attractive looks. Hairstyling industry calls for creative and artistic professionals in order to cater to its target customers’ needs and requirements. In order to cater to such specific needs, hairstylist demand for hairstyling tool such as shaving pen. Shaving pen makes it easy and convenient for the hairstylist to come up with the desired hairstyle for its target customers. Shaving pen facilitates styling of one’s hair in various styles and looks. Shaving pen also helps in styling and aligning one’s eyebrow in a much more specific manner. Apart from that, shaving pen has usage in hair tattooing, hair parting, beard styling as well as bikini styling.

Global Shaving Pen: Market Segmentation

On the basis of base material, the global Shaving Pen market has been segmented as –

Stainless steel

Plastic

Others (Copper, metal)

On the basis of application, the global Shaving Pen market has been segmented as –

Hairstyling

Eyebrow styling

Tattooing

Beard styling

On the basis of the end user, the global Shaving Pen market has been segmented as –

Retail

Commercial Fashion Industry Salon & Spa



On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Shaving Pen market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Independent Stores Online Store Others



Global Shaving Pen Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Shaving Pen market are Ecomlad, Inc., Pearl Box Co., Think Tipsy, F.H.U. Magia Monika Klinikowska, among others.

Shaving Pen Market: Key Trends

Shaving pen being a niche market, manufacturers for shaving pen have been taking efforts on promoting the product among its target customer through various promotional strategies.

Shaving Pen Market: Key Developments

Manufacturer of Magia Shaving pen, H.U. Magia Monika Klinikowska has been taking steps on promoting its product on various social media channels such as youtube, tweeter, and Facebook.

