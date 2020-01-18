Sharps Containers Market – Stringent Government Regulatory Policies for the Safe Disposal of Metal Sharps in Developed Countries is Projected to Boost the Market

Sharps Containers Market – Snapshot

Sharps containers, also known as sharps bins, are hard plastic containers that are used by various medical waste generators to safely dispose metal sharps waste such hypodermic needles, syringes, and other sharp medical instruments such as disposable scalpels and IV catheters. The global sharps containers market was valued at approximately US$ 450.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 660.9 Mn by 2025. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulatory policies for the safe disposal of metal sharps in developed countries is projected to boost the global sharps containers market during the forecast period.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sharps-containers-market.html

Key players are investing in the development & commercialization of sharps containers to reduce incidences of infectious disorders caused due to improper disposal methods of metal sharps by health care workers. In February 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading sharps containers manufacturer, launched a new program to help ensure proper containment of household sharps in Los Angeles (the U.S.). Rise in number of surgical procedures which generate significant amount of sharps waste are estimated to boost the sharps containers market by 2025. However, lack of awareness about proper methods of sharps waste containment & disposal in developing nations is likely to hamper the sharps containers market during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28175

The global sharps containers market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage type, waste type, medical waste generators, distribution channel, size, and region. In terms of product type, the global sharps containers market is divided into patient room containers, phlebotomy containers, and multipurpose containers. Multipurpose containers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, and is estimated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for sharps containers by large quantity waste generators such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to boost the multipurpose containers segment during the forecast period. Based on waste type, the global sharps containers market is classified into infectious & pathological waste, sharps waste, pharmaceutical waste, and non-infectious & other waste types. In 2016, the sharps waste segment dominated the market with highest revenue, due to improved regulatory policies by governments for safe disposal of contaminated sharps. However, the non-infectious & other waste types segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The medical waste generators segment is divided into hospitals, clinics & physician’s offices, pharmaceutical companies, long-term care & urgent care centers, pharmacies, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of the market in 2016. Rise in hospitalizations across the globe due to favorable reimbursement policies in private and public hospitals is estimated to increase the amount of sharps waste in hospitals. This, in turn, is expected to drive the segment by 2025.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28175

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com