Sharps Containers Market Intelligence and Forecast by 2025

Global Sharps Containers Market: Overview

Sharps containers, also known as sharps bins, are hard plastic containers that are used by medical waste generators to safely collect and dispose of sharps waste. Sharps containers are utilized for contaminated hypodermic needles, syringes, and other metal objects such as scalpels and IV catheters. Rising usage of metal sharps in surgical procedures is a major driving factor for the global sharps containers market. According to the WHO, approximately 16 billion injections are administered every year and not all sharps are disposed of safely, creating a high risk of infections. Initiatives taken by various public and private players to spread awareness about safe collection and disposal of sharps waste and improved distribution network of key manufacturers in developing countries are major factors estimated to drive the global sharps containers market from 2017 to 2025.

This report on the global sharps containers market comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type, waste type, medical waste generator, usage type, distribution channel, container size, and geography. A detailed analysis of regulatory scenario for sharps containers is provided in the report along with the top three players operating in the global market. Key potential customers of sharps containers are provided in the report, which include sharps waste management service providers, health care facilities, and pharmaceutical companies. Prominent mergers and acquisitions in the global sharps containers market are mentioned for better understanding of the competition scenario in the market. The report comprises pricing analysis of each product type and prominent companies with their regional analysis. Technological advancements in sharps containers are provided with detailed updates of the global market along with opportunity analysis of the market. A detailed summary of vendors, distributors, and key manufacturers is provided in the report. An overview of the global medical waste containers sector for 2016 is provided, with a focus on the sharps containers market. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints for the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competition matrix and company profiles with business overview aimed to help understand the competition landscape of the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key player; thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competition scenario of the global sharps containers market.

Global Sharps containers Market: Key Segments

The global sharps containers market has been segmented in terms of product type, usage type, waste type, medical waste generator, distribution channel, and container size. Based on product type, the global sharps containers market has been segmented into patient room containers, phlebotomy containers, and multipurpose containers. Based on waste type, the market has been classified into infectious & pathological waste, sharps waste, pharmaceutical waste, and non-infectious & other waste. Various types of medical waste generators are hospitals, clinics & physician’s offices, pharmaceutical companies, long-term care & urgent care centers, pharmacies, and others. In terms of usage type, the global sharps containers market has been divided into disposable containers and reusable containers. Based on distribution channel, the market has been divided into direct sale, online sale, and retail sale. In terms of container size, the global sharps containers market has been classified into 1–2 gallons, 2–4 gallons, 4–8 gallons, and others.

All segments have been analyzed based on launch of new products, regional demand for products, regulatory policies regarding medical waste management, and ongoing R&D of sharps containers. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Sharps containers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global sharps containers market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period (from 2017 to 2025), considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competition scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report on the global sharps containers market are Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Daniels Health, Sharps Compliance, Inc., MAUSER, EnviroTain, LLC, Bondtech Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, and Henry Schein, Inc.

The global sharps containers market has been segmented as follows:

Sharps Containers Market, by Product Type

Patient Room Containers

Phlebotomy Containers

Multipurpose Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Waste Type

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Sharps Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Non-infectious & Other Waste

Sharps Containers Market, by Medical Waste Generator

Hospitals

Long-term Care & Urgent Care Centers

Clinics & Physician’s Offices

Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmacies

Others

Sharps Containers Market, by Usage Type

Disposable Containers

Reusable Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Online Sale

Retail Sale

Sharps Containers Market, by Container Size

1–2 Gallons

2–4 Gallons

4–8 Gallons

Others

