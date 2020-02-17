Shares of Sample Preparation Market In Global Industry : Overview, Research and Trends 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Sample Preparation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sample Preparation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sample Preparation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotage AB

Danaher Corporation

F Hoffman La Roche

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sample Preparation Instruments

Consumables

Sample Preparation Kits

Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sample Preparation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sample Preparation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sample Preparation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

