Shared Mobility Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Shared Mobility Market was valued at US$ 100Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 250Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.14% during a forecast period.

Shared mobility refers to increase cause of behavior people sharing various modes of transportation (vehicle, bicycle, scooter or other modes) on an as-needed basis. The goal of shared mobility is to effectively and efficiently use transportation vehicles to help reduce carbon emissions, and congestion while also providing individuals cost-effective ways to get to their destinations.

Major driving factors of the Shared Mobility Market are Technology and mass adoption of smartphones has catalyzed some shared mobility transportation options such as car sharing and ride hailing. Individuals are gaining the benefits of private vehicle use without the costs and responsibilities of ownership. Attitude shift and acceptance towards subscription-based models and on-demand services over ownership models. Free-floating carsharing is the most flexible type of carsharing that is geared towards shorter trips.

Changes in travel behavior due to increase in part-time work with varying schedules, more consumers shopping online and growth in telemedicine are the key opportunity in shared mobility market segment. Inadequate transit infrastructure and cheap and efficient public transportation means, such as, metro will as a restraint to this segment.

Based on the Business Model, Vehicle sharing is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Vehicle sharing services are in highly available in populated, dense cities with a more affluent demographic. Operators are in expand their service area outside the city center â€“ specially to prevent membership churn as members move out from the city center to suburban areas. Some cities are creating operators to service in certain areas outside the city center to encourage this behavior. With no slow-down to vehicle sales and the urbanization megatrend continuing to play-out, owning and maintaining a personal car is turning out to be far too much of a hassle sharing makes perfect business option and helps out to maintain the vehicle with service cost.

The Scope of the Report for Shared Mobility Market

Global Shared Mobility Market, By Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Global Shared Mobility Market, By Business Model

Ride-Hailing Service

Vehicle Sharing

Peer-to-Peer Vehicle Sharing

Fixed-Route Commuter Service

Global Shared Mobility Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Shared Mobility Market

Zipcar

Car2Go

BleuSG

Car Club

WhizzCar

Tribecar

Smove

DiDi Chuxing

Uber

Lyft

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA)

BlaBlaCar

Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

In Vehicle type, Sedan is also expected to lead the market growth. Numerous consumers are favoring sedan, as their charges are economically fare and provide better solution to cross the journey in less time.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced mobility options due to increasing traffic congestion will propel the Asia Pacific car sharing market. The governments in the region are considering the introduction of advanced mobility options such as car-sharing to reduce the traffic congestion. the Sharing industry, several companies are investing in developing these services in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries including Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Some Points from TOC for Shared Mobility Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: Executive Summary : Shared Mobility Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market Volume (Units)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Shared Mobility Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Shared Mobility Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Chapter Seven: Shared Mobility Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Shared Mobility Market Value Share Analysis, by Vehicle Type

7.4. Shared Mobility Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Vehicle Type

7.5. Shared Mobility Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

7.6. Shared Mobility Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vehicle Type

Chapter Eight: Shared Mobility Market Analysis and Forecast, by Business Model

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Shared Mobility Market Value Share Analysis, by Business Model

8.4. Shared Mobility Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Business Model

8.5. Shared Mobility Market Analysis, by Business Model

8.6. Shared Mobility Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Business Model

Chapter Nine: Shared Mobility Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Shared Mobility Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

9.2. Shared Mobility Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Shared Mobility Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

